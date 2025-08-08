Open Menu

Pakistan, Poland Discuss Enhancing Bilateral Cooperation In Energy Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2025 | 06:49 PM

Pakistan, Poland discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation in energy sector

Pakistan and Poland discussed on Friday enhancing bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, particularly in oil and gas exploration and mineral resources

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Pakistan and Poland discussed on Friday enhancing bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, particularly in oil and gas exploration and mineral resources.

Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik, during a meeting with Maciej Pisarski, Ambassador of Poland to Pakistan, also discussed strengthening collaboration between Pakistan and Poland in energy exploration, technology transfer, and investment opportunities.

The Minister highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to fostering international partnerships to meet its growing energy demands and highlighted the recent international interest in oil, gas and minerals reserves.

The Ambassador expressed Poland’s interest in deepening ties with Pakistan’s energy sector, acknowledging the potential for mutual growth and knowledge exchange.

Both sides agreed to explore avenues for joint ventures and technical cooperation to drive innovation and efficiency in the petroleum sector.

Ali Pervaiz Malik commended the longstanding diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Poland and reiterated the government’s dedication to creating a favorable environment for foreign investors.

He remarked that Pakistan can benefit from Polish expertise in mining, specifically in copper and coal. The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to advancing energy sector collaboration for the benefit of both nations.

The Acting Director of PGiNG (Petroleum & Gas Infrastructure & Network Group) was also present during the discussions.

Recent Stories

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq inform ..

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq informs House of ECP’s disqualific ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan must integrate Economy, Energy & Environm ..

Pakistan must integrate Economy, Energy & Environment to build sustainable EV Ec ..

1 minute ago
 Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat striving for good gove ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat striving for good governance in the country

1 minute ago
 Pakistan, Poland discuss enhancing bilateral coope ..

Pakistan, Poland discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation in energy sector

1 minute ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in Istanbul ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in Istanbul International Arabic Book Fair

20 minutes ago
 Halal Food Authority launches major crackdown on h ..

Halal Food Authority launches major crackdown on hotels, restaurants in DI Khan

1 minute ago
NSPP hosts launch of 2 books at 123rd NMC Book Clu ..

NSPP hosts launch of 2 books at 123rd NMC Book Club ceremony

13 minutes ago
 ERI welcomes Punjab's ban on use of 13 insecticide ..

ERI welcomes Punjab's ban on use of 13 insecticides to protect rice quality, pub ..

13 minutes ago
 Senator Bushra, actress Resham visit Sundas Founda ..

Senator Bushra, actress Resham visit Sundas Foundation

13 minutes ago
 Registration begins for attractive vehicle registr ..

Registration begins for attractive vehicle registration numbers

13 minutes ago
 MNA Samar Haroon Bilour seeks reform in FC Shuhada ..

MNA Samar Haroon Bilour seeks reform in FC Shuhada Package disbursement mechanis ..

13 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 264 points

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 264 points

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan