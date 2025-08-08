NSPP Hosts Launch Of 2 Books At 123rd NMC Book Club Ceremony
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2025 | 06:37 PM
The National School of Public Policy (NSPP), Pakistan Administrative Staff College, Lahore, on Friday served as the vibrant venue for the launch of two highly anticipated and impactful books, in a ceremony organised by the Book Club of the 123rd National Management Course (NMC)
The event attracted a distinguished gathering of civil service officers, course participants of the 123rd National Management Course, faculty members, and esteemed guests — all unified by a shared passion for literature and intellectual discourse.
The Chairperson of the Book Club, Ambassador Naeem Khan, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Rwanda, Angola, and Burundi, welcomed the esteemed writers in his inaugural address. His remarks set an inspiring tone for the evening, highlighting the motivational life journey of Mr. Tariq Khosa as a source of inspiration for civil servants, and Mr. Aziz Jamali’s deep love for nature and his homeland, Balochistan, as beautifully portrayed in their respective books.
The first book, *“Balochistan: Air-Panoramas and Landscapes”* by Aziz Ahmed Jamali, was introduced by Tafakhar Ali Asdi, an officer from the Audit and Accounts Service. Asdi described the book as a visual and literary tribute to the breathtaking natural beauty of Balochistan — an invaluable resource for tourists, researchers, and students alike.
The author, Aziz Ahmed Jamali, captivated the audience by sharing personal insights and reflections that shaped the creation of the book.
His deep love for his motherland was evident in his brief but emotional address, inviting the audience to explore the picturesque portrayal of his beloved province.
The second book, Walking a Tightrope: Police, politics, and People of Pakistan, a compelling autobiographical account by Mr. Tariq Khosa, was briefly introduced by M. Ali Nekokara from the Police Service of Pakistan.
Dr. Muhammad Jamil Afaqi, Dean NMC and Rector NSPP, offered a thoughtful and analytical review of the book, navigating through over three decades of the author’s distinguished service in the police force. He commended the book for its narrative depth, honesty, and contemporary relevance.
In a deeply engaging keynote address, Mr. Tariq Khosa revisited pivotal moments from his career, reflecting on the challenges and triumphs of serving in Pakistan’s civil and law enforcement institutions.
The event concluded with remarks from the President of the Book Club, who thanked the authors and participants for contributing to a memorable literary evening.
A lively 'book signing and author interaction session' followed, during which participants had the opportunity to engage directly with the authors. Many attendees purchased copies of both books — a testament to their relevance, resonance, and literary appeal.
