- Home
- Pakistan
- Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq informs House of ECP’s disqualification of several law ..
Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Informs House Of ECP’s Disqualification Of Several Lawmakers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2025 | 06:49 PM
Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday informed the House about the disqualification of several members by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday informed the House about the disqualification of several members by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
Addressing the session, the speaker said that in the light of a court decision, the ECP had declared Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan, Parliamentary Leader Zartaj Gul, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Ahmed Chattha, Rai Hassan Nawaz, Jamshed Dasti and Rai Haider Ali disqualified from their seats.
The announcement was formally placed on record during the proceedings, marking the removal of these members from the current assembly.
Recent Stories
Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq informs House of ECP’s disqualific ..
Pakistan must integrate Economy, Energy & Environment to build sustainable EV Ec ..
Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat striving for good governance in the country
Pakistan, Poland discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation in energy sector
Muslim Council of Elders participates in Istanbul International Arabic Book Fair
Halal Food Authority launches major crackdown on hotels, restaurants in DI Khan
NSPP hosts launch of 2 books at 123rd NMC Book Club ceremony
ERI welcomes Punjab's ban on use of 13 insecticides to protect rice quality, pub ..
Senator Bushra, actress Resham visit Sundas Foundation
Registration begins for attractive vehicle registration numbers
MNA Samar Haroon Bilour seeks reform in FC Shuhada Package disbursement mechanis ..
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 264 points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq informs House of ECP’s disqualification of several law ..1 minute ago
-
Pakistan must integrate Economy, Energy & Environment to build sustainable EV Ecosystem: SDPI Report1 minute ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat striving for good governance in the country1 minute ago
-
Pakistan, Poland discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation in energy sector1 minute ago
-
Halal Food Authority launches major crackdown on hotels, restaurants in DI Khan1 minute ago
-
NSPP hosts launch of 2 books at 123rd NMC Book Club ceremony12 minutes ago
-
ERI welcomes Punjab's ban on use of 13 insecticides to protect rice quality, public health12 minutes ago
-
Senator Bushra, actress Resham visit Sundas Foundation13 minutes ago
-
Registration begins for attractive vehicle registration numbers13 minutes ago
-
MNA Samar Haroon Bilour seeks reform in FC Shuhada Package disbursement mechanism13 minutes ago
-
Tributes paid to Nelson Mandela’s legacy of justice, unity & peace at Int'l day40 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz lauds security forces for foiling terrorist infiltration at Pak-Afghan Border40 minutes ago