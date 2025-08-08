Open Menu

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Informs House Of ECP’s Disqualification Of Several Lawmakers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2025 | 06:49 PM

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq informs House of ECP’s disqualification of several lawmakers

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday informed the House about the disqualification of several members by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday informed the House about the disqualification of several members by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Addressing the session, the speaker said that in the light of a court decision, the ECP had declared Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan, Parliamentary Leader Zartaj Gul, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Ahmed Chattha, Rai Hassan Nawaz, Jamshed Dasti and Rai Haider Ali disqualified from their seats.

The announcement was formally placed on record during the proceedings, marking the removal of these members from the current assembly.

Recent Stories

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq inform ..

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq informs House of ECP’s disqualific ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan must integrate Economy, Energy & Environm ..

Pakistan must integrate Economy, Energy & Environment to build sustainable EV Ec ..

1 minute ago
 Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat striving for good gove ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat striving for good governance in the country

1 minute ago
 Pakistan, Poland discuss enhancing bilateral coope ..

Pakistan, Poland discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation in energy sector

1 minute ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in Istanbul ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in Istanbul International Arabic Book Fair

20 minutes ago
 Halal Food Authority launches major crackdown on h ..

Halal Food Authority launches major crackdown on hotels, restaurants in DI Khan

1 minute ago
NSPP hosts launch of 2 books at 123rd NMC Book Clu ..

NSPP hosts launch of 2 books at 123rd NMC Book Club ceremony

12 minutes ago
 ERI welcomes Punjab's ban on use of 13 insecticide ..

ERI welcomes Punjab's ban on use of 13 insecticides to protect rice quality, pub ..

12 minutes ago
 Senator Bushra, actress Resham visit Sundas Founda ..

Senator Bushra, actress Resham visit Sundas Foundation

13 minutes ago
 Registration begins for attractive vehicle registr ..

Registration begins for attractive vehicle registration numbers

13 minutes ago
 MNA Samar Haroon Bilour seeks reform in FC Shuhada ..

MNA Samar Haroon Bilour seeks reform in FC Shuhada Package disbursement mechanis ..

13 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 264 points

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 264 points

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan