Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq informs House of ECP’s disqualification of several lawmakers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday informed the House about the disqualification of several members by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Addressing the session, the speaker said that in the light of a court decision, the ECP had declared Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan, Parliamentary Leader Zartaj Gul, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Ahmed Chattha, Rai Hassan Nawaz, Jamshed Dasti and Rai Haider Ali disqualified from their seats.

The announcement was formally placed on record during the proceedings, marking the removal of these members from the current assembly.