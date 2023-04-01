Halal Food Authority seals two milk shops in Khalabat Haripur

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Halal food Authority Haripur Saturday carried out operations against two milk shops in Pakhral chowk Sector Number 2 Khalabat and imposed heavy fines, upon receiving information about the raids, the other shopkeepers closed their shops and disappeared.

According to the details, Assistant Director Halal Food Authority Adeel Ahmed and his team found large quantities of substandard and adulterated yoghurt and milk containing harmful chemicals during the operation and discarded it and sealed both shops Deputy Commissioner Haripur also directed to take strict action against those who are playing with precious human lives by selling substandard and adulterated products and urged for a crackdown against such practices in the future.

Residents of the Khalabat demanded from Halal Food Authority to take action against all shops and markets in the area.