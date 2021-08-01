(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :The opposition leader in Sindh Assembly and vice president of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Haleem Adi Shaikh has alleged that his convoy was attacked while crossing near Zardari House.

Talking to media Haleem Adil Shaikh said that he was heading for the residence of PTI leader Inayat Ali Rind after addressing a press conference, his convoy was attacked by some persons near Zardari House who were also chanting slogans against him.

Haleem Adil alleged that the assailants were workers of Pakistan Peoples Party and the convoy was attacked on the instructions of Asif Ali Zardari an Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He clearly indicated that such attacks can not frighten him.