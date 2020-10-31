Hamad assures approval of soft loans to trade & industry affected

Federal Minister of Industries and Production Hamad Azhar has assured the business community of Hyderabad that soft loans for the trade and industry affected during COVID-19 lockdown will be approved

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister of Industries and Production Hamad Azhar has assured the business community of Hyderabad that soft loans for the trade and industry affected during COVID-19 lockdown will be approved.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday by Hyderabad Chamber of Small Trade and Small Industry (HCSTSI), a delegation of the chamber met the minister on Saturday and discussed the issues confronted by the city's trade and industry.

The delegation was led by the chamber's President Saleemuddin Qureshi.

The minister acknowledged that not only the trade and industry remained shut during the lockdown but the employers felt compelled to carry out the downsizing.

He added that the workforce also immensely suffered and became redundant due to the closure.

According to Qureshi, the minister also accepted HCSTSI's invitation for a visit to the chamber.

The Senior Vice President Muhammad Altaf Memon, Vice President Ahmed Idrees Chohan and other office bearers and members of the chmaber were part of the delegation.