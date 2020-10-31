UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamad Assures Approval Of Soft Loans To Trade & Industry Affected

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 10:27 PM

Hamad assures approval of soft loans to trade & industry affected

Federal Minister of Industries and Production Hamad Azhar has assured the business community of Hyderabad that soft loans for the trade and industry affected during COVID-19 lockdown will be approved

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister of Industries and Production Hamad Azhar has assured the business community of Hyderabad that soft loans for the trade and industry affected during COVID-19 lockdown will be approved.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday by Hyderabad Chamber of Small Trade and Small Industry (HCSTSI), a delegation of the chamber met the minister on Saturday and discussed the issues confronted by the city's trade and industry.

The delegation was led by the chamber's President Saleemuddin Qureshi.

The minister acknowledged that not only the trade and industry remained shut during the lockdown but the employers felt compelled to carry out the downsizing.

He added that the workforce also immensely suffered and became redundant due to the closure.

According to Qureshi, the minister also accepted HCSTSI's invitation for a visit to the chamber.

The Senior Vice President Muhammad Altaf Memon, Vice President Ahmed Idrees Chohan and other office bearers and members of the chmaber were part of the delegation.

Related Topics

Business Visit Hyderabad Chamber Industry

Recent Stories

Local LPG price increases by Rs 114.05 per 11.8-kg ..

48 seconds ago

Shibli terms Ayaz Sadiq's statement as baseless

50 seconds ago

Daughter of Dr Saman laid to rest in Tando Jahania ..

52 seconds ago

Long-term symptoms of coronavirus 'really concerni ..

54 seconds ago

French Interior Ministry Opens Crisis Headquarters ..

24 minutes ago

Fawad criticises PML-N leaders for targeting natio ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.