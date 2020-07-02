Haroon Rashid elected as President of OICCI

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Executive Officer of Shell Pakistan Limited Haroon Rashid has been elected as the President of Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry; replacing Shazad Dada, who resigned as the President of OICCI on quitting Standard Chartered Bank and taking over as President of United Bank Limited

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ):Chief Executive Officer of Shell Pakistan Limited Haroon Rashid has been elected as the President of Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry; replacing Shazad Dada, who resigned as the President of OICCI on quitting Standard Chartered Bank and taking over as President of United Bank Limited.

Irfan Siddiqui has been elected as the Vice President , said OCCI release here on Wednesday.

Irfan Siddiqui is the founding President/CEO of Meezan Bank Limited. He initiated the formation of Al-Meezan Investment Bank in 1997, which was converted to a full-fledged scheduled Islamic Commercial Bank in May 2002 the first ever Islamic Commercial banking license given in the country.

On his election as the President of OICCI, Haroon Rashid said that he felt big honour for him to lead the prestigious organization of OICCI, which was the largest chamber in Pakistan in terms of economic contribution.

It contributed over one third of all government levies and was also the largest foreign investor in the country.

He appreciated the proactive role of the Government of Pakistan in dealing with the enormous challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

OICCI President said OICCI members were fully cognizant of the need to ensure that the wheels of economy keep moving, business activities continue, with full safety guidelines enforced and all stakeholders are well looked after.

OICCI believed in the economic and investment potential of Pakistan which with forward looking policies and their robust implementation would put Pakistan back as one of the most promising country for foreign and local investors, he said.