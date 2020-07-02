UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haroon Rashid Elected As President Of OICCI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 01:38 AM

Haroon Rashid elected as President of OICCI

Chief Executive Officer of Shell Pakistan Limited Haroon Rashid has been elected as the President of Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry; replacing Shazad Dada, who resigned as the President of OICCI on quitting Standard Chartered Bank and taking over as President of United Bank Limited

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ):Chief Executive Officer of Shell Pakistan Limited Haroon Rashid has been elected as the President of Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry; replacing Shazad Dada, who resigned as the President of OICCI on quitting Standard Chartered Bank and taking over as President of United Bank Limited.

Irfan Siddiqui has been elected as the Vice President , said OCCI release here on Wednesday.

Irfan Siddiqui is the founding President/CEO of Meezan Bank Limited. He initiated the formation of Al-Meezan Investment Bank in 1997, which was converted to a full-fledged scheduled Islamic Commercial Bank in May 2002 the first ever Islamic Commercial banking license given in the country.

On his election as the President of OICCI, Haroon Rashid said that he felt big honour for him to lead the prestigious organization of OICCI, which was the largest chamber in Pakistan in terms of economic contribution.

It contributed over one third of all government levies and was also the largest foreign investor in the country.

He appreciated the proactive role of the Government of Pakistan in dealing with the enormous challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

OICCI President said OICCI members were fully cognizant of the need to ensure that the wheels of economy keep moving, business activities continue, with full safety guidelines enforced and all stakeholders are well looked after.

OICCI believed in the economic and investment potential of Pakistan which with forward looking policies and their robust implementation would put Pakistan back as one of the most promising country for foreign and local investors, he said.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Business Bank Rashid Lead Chamber May United Bank Limited Standard Chartered Pakistan Commerce All Government Meezan Bank Limited Shell Pakistan Limited

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia Supports UAE’s candidacy for non-pe ..

25 minutes ago

Brooge Energy reports record revenue of $44 millio ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Police warns of cybercriminals and scammers

1 hour ago

SEHA opens National Screening Centres on Fridays a ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Costa Rica review ..

3 hours ago

Etihad Airways supports UAE’s humanitarian aid m ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.