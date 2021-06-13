Havelian public park to not shift other area: Qalandar Lodhi

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue, Qalandar Khan Lodhi Sunday said that we are the custodian of the rights of the people of PK-38 and would not let anybody shift the public park of Havelian to any other area.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of the city.

The minister said that he would discuss public grievances with district administration for their resolution and soon he would also announce mega projects for the constituency.

During the meeting, the minister was briefed that in 2016, the then MPA Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha got the approval of Rs 45 million for the Havelian Public park, revenue department selected 28.

11 Kanal land at Joray Maira and imposed section IV.

Now all legal formalities have been completed but there are rumors that the allocated funds would be transferred somewhere else.

Qalandar Khan Lodhi said that the provincial government has transferred the funds to the district administration while from section IV to section XI, the legal process has been completed.

He said that soon on his invitation KP chief minister Mahmood Khan would visit and announce mega projects for the PK-38.