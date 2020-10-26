UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HCBAB Delegation Calls On CJP

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 06:40 PM

HCBAB delegation calls on CJP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :A 21 member delegation of executive body High Court Bar Association Bahawalpur (HCBAB) on Monday called on Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

The delegation was headed by President Raja Muhammad Sohail Iftikhar and comprising office bears.

Talking to the delegation, the chief justice stressed that there is close nexus between bench and bar, as both are the integral part of same system.

It is duty of bar to assist the bench by pleading the cases on merit so that litigants can get prompt relief from the courts.

The chief justice emphasized the delegates to work hard for the betterment of system of administration of justice and advised them to inculcate habit of incessant reading that will make them successful in their professional life.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Bahawalpur Same Reading From Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs organises discussion on &#039;Dubai ..

13 minutes ago

RTA issues 56 offence tickets during inspection of ..

13 minutes ago

Senate unanimously passes resolution to condemn bl ..

27 minutes ago

Emirati families market their products in &#039;Al ..

28 minutes ago

Dubai Dialogue 2020 calls for businesses to priori ..

28 minutes ago

There will electric buses on Motorway within next ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.