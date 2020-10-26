HCBAB delegation calls on CJP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :A 21 member delegation of executive body High Court Bar Association Bahawalpur (HCBAB) on Monday called on Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

The delegation was headed by President Raja Muhammad Sohail Iftikhar and comprising office bears.

Talking to the delegation, the chief justice stressed that there is close nexus between bench and bar, as both are the integral part of same system.

It is duty of bar to assist the bench by pleading the cases on merit so that litigants can get prompt relief from the courts.

The chief justice emphasized the delegates to work hard for the betterment of system of administration of justice and advised them to inculcate habit of incessant reading that will make them successful in their professional life.