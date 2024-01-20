Open Menu

Health Dept Chalks Out Health Emergency Plan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2024 | 10:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) A high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Special Secretary Health Balochistan Mujeebur Rehman Qambrani to devise the health strategy ahead of elections 2024.

Director General Health Dr. Farooq, Additional Secretary Health Atiqullah Khan, MD Trauma Center Dr. Arbab Kamran, MS Civil Hospital Quetta, Dr. Ishaq Panizai, MSBMC Hospital Dr. Kamalan Gachki, MS Benazir Hospital Dr. Afzal Zirkoon, Chief Executive Sheikh Zayed Hospital Sariab Dr. Zulfikar Baloch, Divisional Director Quetta Dr. Lubni Khalil, Divisional Director Qalat Dr. Tahira Baloch and others attended the meeting.

Special Secretary Health Balochistan Mujibur Rahman Qambrani while addressing the meeting said that during the upcoming general elections in the province, Trauma center will be the focal point in case of emergency while RBC will manage the blood.

All the departments will be responsible for ensuring all necessary arrangements while ensuring 24/7 attendance of doctors, consultants and staff at General Surgery, Neurosurgery, Orthopaedics, Plastic Surgery, Medicine and Burn Unit.

“In addition to government hospitals, private hospitals should also be made functional,” additional secretary said adding at least 5 beds in each private hospital and 25 beds in each government hospital should be available in case of any emergency.

He further said that Merck 1122 under the leadership of Managing Director Merck will be the focal point for referral of patients in case of any emergency, while Merck 1122 must prepare its ambulances.

