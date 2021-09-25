Health deptt negligence not to be tolerated: Yasmeen Rashid

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid Friday said Punjab government has taken action against irresponsible elements working in heath sector regarding fake data entry of vaccination procedure of Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid Friday said Punjab government has taken action against irresponsible elements working in heath sector regarding fake data entry of vaccination procedure of Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was habitual of doing mall practices and forgery.

She said, there were seven people of health department, who were involved in this matter and held responsible in a report, adding that, fake call was made from Canada and the person entered the data of Nawaz Sharif for vaccination process.

She said, the Medical Superintendent showed irresponsibility on the matter and FIA was investigating into matter for further legal action against negligence of the department.