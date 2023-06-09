UrduPoint.com

Health Minister Inaugurates ENT Unit In Civil Hospital Quetta

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2023 | 11:27 PM

Health minister inaugurates ENT Unit in Civil Hospital Quetta

Balochistan Health Minister Syed Ehsan Shah on Friday said that the incumbent provincial government was taking practical steps to provide health facilities to the people in public hospitals

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Balochistan Health Minister Syed Ehsan Shah on Friday said that the incumbent provincial government was taking practical steps to provide health facilities to the people in public hospitals.

He expressed these views while inaugurating the Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) Unit III in Civil Hospital Quetta.

Medical Superintendent (MS) Civil Hospital Dr. Ishaq Panizai and Department of Nose and Ear Unit iii Prof. Sher Zaman Mandukhel, Director Technical Dr. Amin Khan Mandukhel, DMS Mehboob Qambrani, DMS Dr. Garmukh Das, Prof. Surgeon Shuaib Ahmad Qureshi, Prof. Surgeon Lal Muhammad Kakar, Prof. Zahir Khan Mandukhel, Prof. Habib Sheikh, Prof. Manzoor Hussain, Dr. Aziz Achakzai, Dr. Kaleemullah Kakar, Dr. Bahar Shah and other were present on the occasion.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Balochistan Health Minister Syed Ehsan Shah said that Civil Hospital Quetta would be made the centre of public service so that health facilities could be provided to the people. The establishment of ENT Unit III was the need of the hospital and the provincial government will try to equip ENT Unit III with modern facilities, he said.

The minister lauded the efforts of doctors and staff of ENT department for the provision of health facilities to the patients.

The Health Minister visited the ENT Unit III and inquired about the provision of medical facilities to the in-patients, on which the patients and their caregivers expressed their satisfaction with the facilities provided by the Civil Hospital.

Professor Sher Zaman Mandukhel, head of ENT Unit III briefed the minister about the Therapy Center saying that the school of Audiology was needed in Ear, Nose, and Throat Unit III. More than 350 surgery cases have been done so far, Cochlear implant service will be started in the Unit III Nose Department and Ear Canal Ward in coming days.

MS Civil Hospital Quetta Dr. Ishaq Panizai said that the Hospital was providing medical facilities to the people while living within its resources. They would try to provide all possible medical facilities to the patients who come to the hospital, he added.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Turkish Lira All Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Tour kicks off in R ..

Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Tour kicks off in Rio de Janeiro

14 minutes ago
 Sahibzada Shabir pays tribute to Ishaq Dar for pre ..

Sahibzada Shabir pays tribute to Ishaq Dar for presenting poor friendly budget

10 minutes ago
 Iftikhar Malik terms federal budget 2023-24 as bal ..

Iftikhar Malik terms federal budget 2023-24 as balanced, export-oriented

10 minutes ago
 Almost Half of Children in Sudan Facing Hunger Due ..

Almost Half of Children in Sudan Facing Hunger Due to Conflict - NGO

7 minutes ago
 OICCI Secretary General commends positive steps fo ..

OICCI Secretary General commends positive steps for IT, Agri sectors in budget

7 minutes ago
 Regional Head Sukkur of Federal Ombudsman listens ..

Regional Head Sukkur of Federal Ombudsman listens complaints against SPECO, SSGC ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.