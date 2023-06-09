Health minister inaugurates ENT Unit in Civil Hospital Quetta

Balochistan Health Minister Syed Ehsan Shah on Friday said that the incumbent provincial government was taking practical steps to provide health facilities to the people in public hospitals

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Balochistan Health Minister Syed Ehsan Shah on Friday said that the incumbent provincial government was taking practical steps to provide health facilities to the people in public hospitals.

He expressed these views while inaugurating the Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) Unit III in Civil Hospital Quetta.

Medical Superintendent (MS) Civil Hospital Dr. Ishaq Panizai and Department of Nose and Ear Unit iii Prof. Sher Zaman Mandukhel, Director Technical Dr. Amin Khan Mandukhel, DMS Mehboob Qambrani, DMS Dr. Garmukh Das, Prof. Surgeon Shuaib Ahmad Qureshi, Prof. Surgeon Lal Muhammad Kakar, Prof. Zahir Khan Mandukhel, Prof. Habib Sheikh, Prof. Manzoor Hussain, Dr. Aziz Achakzai, Dr. Kaleemullah Kakar, Dr. Bahar Shah and other were present on the occasion.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Balochistan Health Minister Syed Ehsan Shah said that Civil Hospital Quetta would be made the centre of public service so that health facilities could be provided to the people. The establishment of ENT Unit III was the need of the hospital and the provincial government will try to equip ENT Unit III with modern facilities, he said.

The minister lauded the efforts of doctors and staff of ENT department for the provision of health facilities to the patients.

The Health Minister visited the ENT Unit III and inquired about the provision of medical facilities to the in-patients, on which the patients and their caregivers expressed their satisfaction with the facilities provided by the Civil Hospital.

Professor Sher Zaman Mandukhel, head of ENT Unit III briefed the minister about the Therapy Center saying that the school of Audiology was needed in Ear, Nose, and Throat Unit III. More than 350 surgery cases have been done so far, Cochlear implant service will be started in the Unit III Nose Department and Ear Canal Ward in coming days.

MS Civil Hospital Quetta Dr. Ishaq Panizai said that the Hospital was providing medical facilities to the people while living within its resources. They would try to provide all possible medical facilities to the patients who come to the hospital, he added.