Heavy Downpour Raises Water Levels, Khanpur Dam Spillways To Open Today
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2025 | 11:50 AM
KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Following continuous heavy downpour in the region, Khanpur Dam has reached 97 percent of its storage capacity, prompting authorities to announce the opening of its spillways today at 4:00 PM (1600 hours).
The prolonged rainfall over the past few days has significantly increased inflows into the reservoir, creating a situation where the controlled release of water has become necessary to ensure dam safety and regulate downstream flow. Officials have confirmed that the spillways will be gradually opened to manage the rising water pressure.
Residents and travelers residing or moving near the Haro River in Haripur, Hassan Abdal, and Attock districts have been urged to remain highly cautious and strictly follow safety measures.
Authorities have advised people living along the riverbanks to avoid unnecessary movement, keep children away from the water channels, and take immediate precautions to protect lives and property.
Rescue 1122 teams, along with district administrations, have been placed on alert to respond to any emergency. Citizens have been requested to stay informed through official updates and avoid panic, as the spillway opening is a standard safety procedure to manage the excess water caused by the heavy rains.
Recent Stories
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Acting Governor General of Solomon Island ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2025
Premier League: Arsenal 1-0 Manchester United
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi visits Opera House in Cairo's New Administrative Capi ..
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi visits Egypt’s Islamic Cultural Centre in Cairo’s ..
Sultan bin Ahmed meets with Egyptian Minister of Justice
IGCF 2025 launches 'Global PR Challenge'
AI-enabled railway maintenance advances Dubai's model for operational innovation
UAE conducts 73rd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip
UAE Chambers explores investment opportunities with Mali
UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys condolences over victims of bus c ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Heavy rains trigger landslides and road closures in Hazara division31 seconds ago
-
Heavy downpour raises water levels, Khanpur Dam spillways to open today34 seconds ago
-
No cloudburst yet, glacier melt to blame; fresh monsoon spell coming from Aug 26: Zaigham31 minutes ago
-
AAC visits Khushalgarh to review arrangements for expected heavy rains50 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 544,000 cusecs water51 minutes ago
-
PPP Senator Sherry Rehman calls for swift, bold steps to combat 'Timber Mafia, Growing Flood Risks'51 minutes ago
-
Speeding dumper kills 2 motorcyclists on Sakran Road1 hour ago
-
TIKA deploys mobile clinic to aid flood victims in Buner1 hour ago
-
Senator Siddiqui defends Constitution, urges unity at APC12 hours ago
-
Govt committed to rule of law & electoral reforms: Wali12 hours ago
-
University of Sindh announces results of pre-entry test for admissions to M.phil,phD programms12 hours ago
-
31st Death Anniversary of Legendary Director S M Yusuf Observed12 hours ago