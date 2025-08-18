Heavy downpour raises water levels, Khanpur Dam spillways to open today

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Following continuous heavy downpour in the region, Khanpur Dam has reached 97 percent of its storage capacity, prompting authorities to announce the opening of its spillways today at 4:00 PM (1600 hours).

The prolonged rainfall over the past few days has significantly increased inflows into the reservoir, creating a situation where the controlled release of water has become necessary to ensure dam safety and regulate downstream flow. Officials have confirmed that the spillways will be gradually opened to manage the rising water pressure.

Residents and travelers residing or moving near the Haro River in Haripur, Hassan Abdal, and Attock districts have been urged to remain highly cautious and strictly follow safety measures.

Authorities have advised people living along the riverbanks to avoid unnecessary movement, keep children away from the water channels, and take immediate precautions to protect lives and property.

Rescue 1122 teams, along with district administrations, have been placed on alert to respond to any emergency. Citizens have been requested to stay informed through official updates and avoid panic, as the spillway opening is a standard safety procedure to manage the excess water caused by the heavy rains.