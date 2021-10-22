Heavy rain, snowfall predicted in IIOJK creates panic among farmers, apple growers

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), fear has gripped among farmers and apple growers particularly after the occupied state meteorological department predicted heavy rains and snowfall including Ladakh during the next 24 hours, said a report reaching here from across the line of control on Friday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) : In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), fear has gripped among farmers and Apple growers particularly after the occupied state meteorological department predicted heavy rains and snowfall including Ladakh during the next 24 hours, said a report reaching here from across the line of control on Friday.

Notably, the Met department has predicted heavy rains and snowfall and warned the farmers and fruit growers to take precautionary measures on their own without relying upon the state administrative machinery in view of the weather conditions, the report underlined.

Many farmers and apple growers in different parts of the occupied valley were in fear and anxiety as they have not completed the plucking of apples and threshing of paddy yet, report added.

The report quoted an apple grower from north occupied Kashmir's Pattan area as telling media in Srinagar Friday night that since the state Met department had predicted heavy rains and snowfall in the occupied Kashmir valley, they were living in fear and anxiety as 50 percent of apple are still on trees.

"I'm afraid of heavy loss among if the snowfall hits early as Met has predicted it. We are already in loss and cannot afford more at the moment," said a fruit grower, Abdul Rehman Mir, according to the report.

Another farmer, Bilal Ahmed from Tarzoo area of strife torn Sopore town famously called as mini Pakistan, said labourers were paid 1,000 to 1500 a day for paddy threshing, which has resulted in heavy loss to poor families, the report revealed.

He said they had installed lights for threshing of paddy now as they were unable to complete it in such a short period of time after weather advisory by Met department, the report added.