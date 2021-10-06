HEC announces FDP 2021-22 for Pakistani/AJK faculties

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) has invited applications for Faculty Development Programme (FDP) (Batch-III) for the academic year 2021-22 from Pakistani/AJK faculty members of public/private sector Higher Educational Institution's/Universities.

According to the Project Director Human Resource Development Division HEC, the programme is announced under the Higher Education Commission's project entitled Faculty Development Programme for Pakistani Universities.

Sharing the further details, the official told APP that the scholarship programme provides an opportunity to faculty members of public and private universities/degree awarding institutions (DAIS) to pursue PhD degree at HEC recognised Pakistani universities/DAls.

The scholars can avail scholarship for a maximum period of tour (04) years including 12 months at a foreign university, the Director informed.

The last date to apply for the programme is Wednesday November 3, this year.

According to details, the applicants must have two years of teaching experience in the HEC recognised universities/DAls.

While the applicants must have the 1st Division (in the annual examination system) or minimum CGPA 3.00 out of 4.0 in the final degree and no 3rd Division/Grade D in the entire academic career would be entertained. The maximum age limit is 45 years on the closing date.

The faculty members who are already enrolled in PhD (before Fall 2020) or availing HEC/Government University or any other scholarship are not eligible to apply.

An applicant must be a faculty member of HEC recognised university and will rejoin after completion of studies as per terms and conditions of the scholarship award.

HEC asked the applicants read the FAQs on the HEC website before submitting an online application.

The scholarship merit list will be compiled based on the applicants' online information/data and any errors or omissions will result in the offer cancellation.

Development Division HEC reserves the right to select or reject applicants based on the selection criteria.

For complete details the applicant may visit Faculty Development Programme for Pakistani Universities (hec.gov.pk).