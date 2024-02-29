HEC chairman inaugurates new Faculty at UAF

Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Mukhtar Ahmad inaugurated the new Faculty of Arts and Humanities at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) in order to strengthen arts and literary works

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Mukhtar Ahmad inaugurated the new Faculty of Arts and Humanities at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) in order to strengthen arts and literary works.

A UAF spokesman said here on Thursday that the newly established faculty comprised of the Department of Islamic Studies, Department of English and Linguistics, Waris Shah Chair, Faiz Chair, Pakistan Studies/ History/ Anthropology/ Psychology and degrees of Fine Arts and Art and Design.

The proposed building of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities would be completed within 10 months at a cost of Rs.469.64 million. It would include exhibition halls, multipurpose halls, classrooms, waiting rooms, offices, common rooms and others, he added.

Moreover, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad also inaugurated the amphitheater in D-Ground UAF, meant to promote co-curricular activities and to sharpen the God-given qualities of the students. Chairman HEC also visited girls’ hostels and handball stadium.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad Khan said that the UAF had the honor of being the first agricultural university of the subcontinent and it was playing an active role in agricultural education and research and solving the problems of farming community.

He said that the new faculty would strengthen education and research in the field of arts and humanities.

The steps would also be taken to foster linkages between newly established faculty and the National College of Arts, he added.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that the faculty had a key role in arts and literary activities. To spread the message and thought of Waris Shah, Faiz Ahmed Faiz, and Bulleh Shah, awareness seminars were also being organized, he added.

He said that the UAF was taking all possible measures to provide the best manpower and scientific solutions to tackle the challenges facing agriculture.

He said that from March 01 to March 09, a colorful Spring Festival was being staged at UAF, which included agricultural exhibition, greyhound race, Lyallpur Art and Literature Festival, sports gala, flower exhibition, fancy bird show, book fair, convocation, nutrition fair, jaggery fair, mares beauty contest, cat show and buffalo milk contests.

Pro-Vice Chancellor UAF Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan, Dr. Hafiz Abdul Qayyum, Principal Officer Public Relations and Publications Dr Muhammad Jalal Arif, Registrar Tariq Mehmud Gill, Director Planning and Development Irfan Abbas, Principal Officer ECD Dr. Muhammad Arshad, Dr. Muhammad Azam, Umar Saeed Qadri and others were also present on the occasion.