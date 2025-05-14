HESCO chief vows to implement federal ombudsman’s decisions promptly

A meeting was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of the Provincial Coordinator of the Federal Ombudsman Dr. Amir Ahmed Shaikh at the Federal Ombudsman’s Regional Office in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) A meeting was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of the Provincial Coordinator of the Federal Ombudsman Dr. Amir Ahmed Shaikh at the Federal Ombudsman’s Regional Office in Hyderabad.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of various federal institutions including the HESCO Chief, Director FIA, Chief Manager Sui Southern Gas Company, Collector FBR, Head of National Bank, In-charge of the Federal Ombudsman Hyderabad office Ambassador (R) Dr. Rizwan Ahmed, Shaikh Imtiaz, Director Admin Rashid Shaikh, Senior Advisor Maula Bux Shaikh, Deputy Director Admin Qazi Nazim and Assistant Registrar Munir Abbasi.

According to a handout, during the meeting Dr. Amir Ahmed Shaikh inquired about the non-implementation of decisions issued by the Federal Ombudsman Office on complaints related to HESCO detection bills and complaints regarding other federal institutions.

He directed the officers to ensure the prompt implementation of pending cases on a priority basis in order to resolve people’s complaints and ensure the delivery of free and swift justice.

During the meeting, the Chief Executive Officer of HESCO assured that all decisions of the Federal Ombudsman would be implemented on a priority basis.