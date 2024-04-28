Hidayat Ullah Malana elected as President HCBA Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Hidayat Ullah Malana has won the slot of President in High Court Bar Association (HCBA) Dera elections 2024-25.

According to unofficial results, Sardar Hashmat ur Rehman and Sardar Qaizar Khan Miankhel group won the HCBA elections-2024-25 with huge margin and their presidential candidate Hidayat Ullah Malana won the slot for the fourth consecutive term.

He bagged 299 votes while his opponent Noor Gul Marwat of Insaf Lawyers Forum obtained 117 votes.

Similarly, on the slot of general secretary-ship, Mutti Ullah Rind won the slot by bagging 272 votes while his rival Insaf Lawyers Forum Candidate Chaudhry Javed Akhtar obtained 142 votes.

APP/akt