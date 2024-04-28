Hidayat Ullah Malana Elected As President HCBA Dera
Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2024 | 06:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Hidayat Ullah Malana has won the slot of President in High Court Bar Association (HCBA) Dera elections 2024-25.
According to unofficial results, Sardar Hashmat ur Rehman and Sardar Qaizar Khan Miankhel group won the HCBA elections-2024-25 with huge margin and their presidential candidate Hidayat Ullah Malana won the slot for the fourth consecutive term.
He bagged 299 votes while his opponent Noor Gul Marwat of Insaf Lawyers Forum obtained 117 votes.
Similarly, on the slot of general secretary-ship, Mutti Ullah Rind won the slot by bagging 272 votes while his rival Insaf Lawyers Forum Candidate Chaudhry Javed Akhtar obtained 142 votes.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead
PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam
DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices
Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League
02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police
Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand
Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SPP Larkana chairs meeting to review law, order situation2 minutes ago
-
Establishment of peace key priority of Balochistan govt: Ziaullah Langau2 minutes ago
-
Zahid Khan pays surprise visit to police lines Mansehra, reviews ETEA test2 minutes ago
-
Bilawal, Aseefa celebrate birthday of Faryal Talpur2 minutes ago
-
Punjab’s agriculture land’s fertility on decrease12 minutes ago
-
90 pc Bardana distribute at 17 PASSCO centres in Burewala, says Rao Akram12 minutes ago
-
CM felicitates SSP Riffat Bokhari on selection for IAWP award12 minutes ago
-
CM says committed to worker well-being22 minutes ago
-
Muzaffarpur flyover to be completed by August 14: minister22 minutes ago
-
Mayor Peshawar for providing facilities to people at their doorsteps22 minutes ago
-
CM grieves over demise of politician Afzal Tarar32 minutes ago
-
Minister directs authorities to expedite works on labour complex Regi Lalma32 minutes ago