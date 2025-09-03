High Level Turkish Delegation Calls On Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Sidhu
Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2025 | 10:18 PM
A high level delegation headed by Commander Turkish Air Force General Ziya Cemal Kadioglu, called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu here Wednesday
The delegation was accorded a very warm and cordial welcome upon arrival at Air Headquarters, said a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).
The meeting featured in-depth discussion on the evolving regional security environment, progress in ongoing defence collaboration and prospects of joint engagement in new domains of modern warfare.
Upon his arrival, a smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented Guard of Honour to Commander Turkish Air Force.
During the meeting, the Chief of the Air Staff highlighted the deep-rooted brotherly ties between Pakistan and Turkiye, based on shared religious beliefs, aspirations and strategic alignment that continue to bring both the nations closer.
He underscored that the arrival of the first batch of Turkish cadets at PAF academy Asghar Khan for training marks a significant milestone in the enduring fraternal ties between the two Air Forces.
The development marks a new chapter in the existing defence partnership between the two countries, underscoring mutual trust and the shared vision of building the next generation of air warriors.
Both Commanders reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation across multiple spheres, with particular emphasis on joint training, mutual exercises and multi domain operations.
General Ziya Cemal Kadioglu commended PAF’s outstanding operational performance under the visionary leadership of the Air Chief during the recent conflict with India, lauding its state of operational readiness and resolute defence of national sovereignty.
He expressed keen interest in gaining comprehensive insight into the methodology of multi-domain warfare, drawing on the Pakistan Air Force’s tested operational strategies and success in the conflict.
The Turkish Air Force leadership also expressed its earnest desire in studying the operational lessons derived from the military standoff between Pakistan and India, with the aim to further strengthening its own doctrine and enhancing overall preparedness.
The visiting dignitary showed profound appreciation for the National Aerospace Science & Technology Park and lauded the indigenous capabilities developed by PAF in the realm of aerospace innovation, technological advancement and operational self-reliance. Both sides reiterated their resolve to learn from each other’s experiences and move forward as a cohesive team, building on shared knowledge and operational expertise.
The visit of Commander Turkish Air Force to Air Headquarters, Islamabad symbolizes the mutual resolve of both brotherly nations to enhance strategic cooperation, reinforce bilateral defence relations and promote enduring institutional ties between the Armed Forces of Pakistan and Turkiye.
