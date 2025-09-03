95% People Shifted To Safer Places In Vehari As Flood Surges In Sutlej
Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2025 | 10:22 PM
The flood situation in district Vehari worsened on Wednesday triggering accelerated relief and rescue operations and shifting of people to safer places from flood hit areas as Sutlej witnessed surge in water level
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The flood situation in district Vehari worsened on Wednesday triggering accelerated relief and rescue operations and shifting of people to safer places from flood hit areas as Sutlej witnessed surge in water level.
At Jamlera in tehsil Burewala, the flow surged to 161,000 cusecs, while Head islam recorded 95,727 cusecs and Mailsi Siphon 81,407 cusecs.
Deputy Commissioner Imrana Tauqeer said 95 percent of residents from affected areas have been evacuated.
Relief camps have been established where displaced families are being provided food, rations, medical care, and milk for children.
According to official figures, 17 flood relief, 11 medical, and 11 livestock camps are functional in Burewala. So far, 62,829 people and 40,398 cattle have been shifted to safer places, while 4,372 animals were vaccinated and treated. Daily meals are being served to 6,500 people.
Floodwaters have inundated 83 settlements and submerged 42,999 acres of farmland.
