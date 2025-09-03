Open Menu

95% People Shifted To Safer Places In Vehari As Flood Surges In Sutlej

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2025 | 10:22 PM

95% people shifted to safer places in Vehari as flood surges in Sutlej

The flood situation in district Vehari worsened on Wednesday triggering accelerated relief and rescue operations and shifting of people to safer places from flood hit areas as Sutlej witnessed surge in water level

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The flood situation in district Vehari worsened on Wednesday triggering accelerated relief and rescue operations and shifting of people to safer places from flood hit areas as Sutlej witnessed surge in water level.

At Jamlera in tehsil Burewala, the flow surged to 161,000 cusecs, while Head islam recorded 95,727 cusecs and Mailsi Siphon 81,407 cusecs.

Deputy Commissioner Imrana Tauqeer said 95 percent of residents from affected areas have been evacuated.

Relief camps have been established where displaced families are being provided food, rations, medical care, and milk for children.

According to official figures, 17 flood relief, 11 medical, and 11 livestock camps are functional in Burewala. So far, 62,829 people and 40,398 cattle have been shifted to safer places, while 4,372 animals were vaccinated and treated. Daily meals are being served to 6,500 people.

Floodwaters have inundated 83 settlements and submerged 42,999 acres of farmland.

Recent Stories

95% people shifted to safer places in Vehari as fl ..

95% people shifted to safer places in Vehari as flood surges in Sutlej

1 minute ago
 “HPV” vaccine campaign to begin in Sindh from ..

“HPV” vaccine campaign to begin in Sindh from Sept 15 to vaccinate 4.1 mln g ..

1 minute ago
 Promoting good governance and ensuring merit stand ..

Promoting good governance and ensuring merit stand atop priorities of AJK Govt. ..

1 minute ago
 Police rescue 337,826 people amid flood emergency

Police rescue 337,826 people amid flood emergency

5 minutes ago
 Eid Milad to be celebrated at official level with ..

Eid Milad to be celebrated at official level with full reverence: Commissioner R ..

5 minutes ago
 High level Turkish delegation calls on Air Chief M ..

High level Turkish delegation calls on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Sidhu

5 minutes ago
Fodder, water supplies to relief camps being ensur ..

Fodder, water supplies to relief camps being ensured for cattle heads

5 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi dealt with 1,409 traffic ac ..

Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi dealt with 1,409 traffic accidents in August, assisted 1, ..

5 minutes ago
 CS reviews progress on governance targets in educa ..

CS reviews progress on governance targets in education, social welfare sectors

9 minutes ago
 NDMA dispatches 105 tons of relief aid to quake-hi ..

NDMA dispatches 105 tons of relief aid to quake-hit Afghanistan

9 minutes ago
 Annual Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) gathering held at AGPR ..

Annual Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) gathering held at AGPR Lahore

10 minutes ago
 FBR proceeds against officers involved in regulari ..

FBR proceeds against officers involved in regularization of smuggled vehicles

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan