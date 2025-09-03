Eid Milad to be celebrated at official level with full reverence: Commissioner Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Aamir Khattak, while chairing a meeting regarding the arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) on Wednesday, stated that on the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Eid Milad would be celebrated at the official level with full reverence and grandeur.

Special Milad Mahafil (gatherings) would be held in all public and private educational institutions on the 11th of Rabi-ul-Awwal, while special arrangements would be made for water and refreshments (Sabeels) for participants of the processions, he added.

Additionally, he said, sweets would also be distributed in relief camps set up for flood victims and among prisoners in jails in celebration of the occasion.

The commissioner further said special prayer ceremonies would also be organized for the martyrs in line with the observance of September 6 (Defence Day).

He directed the deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners to hold meetings with Milad committees and members of peace committees in their respective districts and take all stakeholders on board regarding the processions and gatherings.

The meeting, held at the Commissioner’s Office, was attended by Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazarat Ali, Director Local Government Syed Sabtain Kazmi, and officers from other departments concerned in person whereas deputy commissioners of Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, and Murree participated via video link.

The commissioner further emphasized that all processions and Milad gatherings in celebration of the 1500-year anniversary of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) should be conducted with utmost devotion and respect amid foolproof security.

Control rooms should remain active with continuous monitoring, he observed, directing the departments concerned to ensure uninterrupted power supply, along with backup connections and generators.

Furthermore, streetlights should be repaired and additional lighting to be installed, while special cleanliness arrangements should be made and WASA should inspect the drainage and sewerage systems to prevent any issues during rain or emergency situations, he directed.

He further instructed WASA and RWMC to keep all Milad event locations completely clean and to ensure swift drainage in case of rain. No negligence in cleanliness or other arrangements would be tolerated.

He also directed the Police, Rescue 1122, and Traffic Police to swiftly prepare a comprehensive security, rescue, and traffic management plan to ensure that the public can participate in the processions and Mahafil easily and peacefully.