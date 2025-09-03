- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Eid Milad to be celebrated at official level with full reverence: Commissioner Rawalpindi
Eid Milad To Be Celebrated At Official Level With Full Reverence: Commissioner Rawalpindi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2025 | 10:18 PM
Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Aamir Khattak, while chairing a meeting regarding the arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) on Wednesday, stated that on the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Eid Milad would be celebrated at the official level with full reverence and grandeur
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Aamir Khattak, while chairing a meeting regarding the arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) on Wednesday, stated that on the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Eid Milad would be celebrated at the official level with full reverence and grandeur.
Special Milad Mahafil (gatherings) would be held in all public and private educational institutions on the 11th of Rabi-ul-Awwal, while special arrangements would be made for water and refreshments (Sabeels) for participants of the processions, he added.
Additionally, he said, sweets would also be distributed in relief camps set up for flood victims and among prisoners in jails in celebration of the occasion.
The commissioner further said special prayer ceremonies would also be organized for the martyrs in line with the observance of September 6 (Defence Day).
He directed the deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners to hold meetings with Milad committees and members of peace committees in their respective districts and take all stakeholders on board regarding the processions and gatherings.
The meeting, held at the Commissioner’s Office, was attended by Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazarat Ali, Director Local Government Syed Sabtain Kazmi, and officers from other departments concerned in person whereas deputy commissioners of Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, and Murree participated via video link.
The commissioner further emphasized that all processions and Milad gatherings in celebration of the 1500-year anniversary of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) should be conducted with utmost devotion and respect amid foolproof security.
Control rooms should remain active with continuous monitoring, he observed, directing the departments concerned to ensure uninterrupted power supply, along with backup connections and generators.
Furthermore, streetlights should be repaired and additional lighting to be installed, while special cleanliness arrangements should be made and WASA should inspect the drainage and sewerage systems to prevent any issues during rain or emergency situations, he directed.
He further instructed WASA and RWMC to keep all Milad event locations completely clean and to ensure swift drainage in case of rain. No negligence in cleanliness or other arrangements would be tolerated.
He also directed the Police, Rescue 1122, and Traffic Police to swiftly prepare a comprehensive security, rescue, and traffic management plan to ensure that the public can participate in the processions and Mahafil easily and peacefully.
Recent Stories
Police rescue 337,826 people amid flood emergency
Eid Milad to be celebrated at official level with full reverence: Commissioner R ..
High level Turkish delegation calls on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Sidhu
Fodder, water supplies to relief camps being ensured for cattle heads
Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi dealt with 1,409 traffic accidents in August, assisted 1, ..
CS reviews progress on governance targets in education, social welfare sectors
NDMA dispatches 105 tons of relief aid to quake-hit Afghanistan
Annual Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) gathering held at AGPR Lahore
FBR proceeds against officers involved in regularization of smuggled vehicles
Meeting discusses activation of Tehsil Tanawal
ICT admin holds security meeting for Rabi-ul-Awwal events
The Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) marks 26th foundation day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police rescue 337,826 people amid flood emergency1 minute ago
-
Eid Milad to be celebrated at official level with full reverence: Commissioner Rawalpindi1 minute ago
-
High level Turkish delegation calls on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Sidhu1 minute ago
-
Fodder, water supplies to relief camps being ensured for cattle heads1 minute ago
-
Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi dealt with 1,409 traffic accidents in August, assisted 1,559 victims.1 minute ago
-
CS reviews progress on governance targets in education, social welfare sectors6 minutes ago
-
NDMA dispatches 105 tons of relief aid to quake-hit Afghanistan6 minutes ago
-
Annual Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) gathering held at AGPR Lahore6 minutes ago
-
Meeting discusses activation of Tehsil Tanawal6 minutes ago
-
ICT admin holds security meeting for Rabi-ul-Awwal events33 minutes ago
-
The Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) marks 26th foundation day33 minutes ago
-
Arts Council hosts Islamic calligraphy exhibition to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)39 minutes ago