Annual Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) Gathering Held At AGPR Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Staff Welfare Organisation organised the annual Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) gathering at the Accountant General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR), Lahore Office on Wednesday to commemorate the blessed birth of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

A large number of AGPR officers and employees attended the spiritually uplifting event. Director General AGPR, Mirza Sarfaraz Baig, was among the distinguished guests present on the occasion.

The gathering began with the recitation of the Holy Quran by Hafiz & Qari Muhammad Owais Asghar, followed by heartfelt Naat recitations in praise of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) by renowned Naat Khawan Muhammad Shehzad Hanif Madani.

Addressing the participants, renowned Islamic scholar Allama Mahmood Masood Qadri said that the essence of a successful life for Muslims lies in following the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

“The centre of faith for every Muslim is the revered personality of the Prophet (PBUH). His teachings offer the world a message of peace, love, tolerance, respect for humanity, and goodwill,” he stated.

In his remarks, the director general emphasised that the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is a guiding light for all. “In today’s challenging times, the only path to true success lies in following the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH),” he said. He welcomed all attendees, expressing that organizing such gatherings to celebrate the Prophet’s (PBUH) birth and to remember his teachings is a source of great blessing.

The event concluded with prayers for the well-being of the Muslim Ummah, the prosperity of Pakistan, and the guidance of the younger generation. Langar (food) was distributed among the participants at the end of the gathering.

