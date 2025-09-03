Open Menu

Police Rescue 337,826 People Amid Flood Emergency

Published September 03, 2025

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Over 337,826 flood-affected individuals have been rescued by Punjab Police since the declaration of flood emergency in Lahore and other river-adjacent districts across Punjab.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, the rescued include 131,883 men, 100,177 women and 105,766 children, while over 488,000 livestock have also been relocated from flood-hit areas. The operation involves over 700 police vehicles and 40 boats, with more than 15,000 police officers and personnel actively engaged across the affected districts.

More than 5,000 people and over 900 livestock have been evacuated from the affected areas of Multan, while more than 29,400 people have been relocated to safe places in Khanewal, added spokesperson.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has instructed that the rescue efforts continue without interruption and emphasised the importance of ensuring security, food and essential supplies at all relief camps. He added that with the help of thermal imaging drone cameras, trapped citizens and livestock in flood torrents are being traced and rescued.

Dr Usman directed the officers to further enhance security, surveillance, and patrolling in the evacuation areas to provide maximum protection to the victims.

He also stressed ongoing coordination with district administration, PDMA, rescue services and other agencies, in addition to regular patrolling of vulnerable villages and riverbank settlements.

