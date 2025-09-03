Promoting good governance and ensuring merit stand atop priorities of AJK Govt. PM Anwar-ul-Haq

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2025 | 10:22 PM
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that his government’s top priority was promoting good governance, ensuring merit, and focusing on the uplift of underdeveloped areas through development projects
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that his government’s top priority was promoting good governance, ensuring merit, and focusing on the uplift of underdeveloped areas through development projects.
He stated this while speaking to various public delegations that called on him at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Wednesday.
The prime minister said that the government was taking all possible steps to ensure the welfare of the people and equal development across the state without any discrimination. Recalling the challenges he inherited from the previous government, he said that when he assumed office, the state government was facing losses, institutions lacked discipline, and laws were not being implemented.
“Immediately after taking charge, I worked to bring the system in line with the constitution and the law and ensured that appointments are made strictly on merit,” he added.
Reiterating his commitment to serve the masses, the Prime Minister said, “I have been in power for two years and four months, and neither I nor any member of my cabinet can be accused of corruption.
Those who make allegations have no evidence.” He said his mission was the welfare of the people, elimination of mafias, and protection of public taxes. “I do not take a salary or TA/DA. I have adopted simplicity and introduced austerity measures to safeguard taxpayers’ money,” he noted.
Luxury at the expense of the public exchequer, he said, would no longer be tolerated. The delegations lauded the Prime Minister’s leadership, saying his steps for good governance, merit, and financial discipline were unprecedented in the history of Azad Jammu Kashmir.
Those who called on the Prime Minister included notables, union and district councilors, and vice chairmen from Union Council Kasgama, Seller, Panjeeri, Garha Kanjal, and UC Kashchnatar. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister visited the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC) to inquire after the health of SSP Investigation Islamabad, Usman Tariq Butt, who had been admitted following a cardiac attack. The prime minister conveyed his good wishes to the officer and prayed for his speedy recovery.
