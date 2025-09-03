Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi Dealt With 1,409 Traffic Accidents In August, Assisted 1,559 Victims.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2025 | 10:18 PM

Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi dealt with 1,409 traffic accidents in August, assisted 1,559 victims.

The Rescue 1122 dealt with 1,409 traffic accidents across the Rawalpindi District during the month of August assisting 1,559 victims

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Rescue 1122 dealt with 1,409 traffic accidents across the Rawalpindi District during the month of August assisting 1,559 victims.

“Of these, 17 persons lost their lives, 697 sustained serious injuries and 845 suffered minor injuries,” Media Coordinator Muhammad Usman Gujar of the Emergency Services Department Punjab, Rawalpindi, said on Wednesday.

He said most crashes involved cars and motorcycles with speeding, reckless driving, unsafe turns, tyre bursts and other violations were among the main causes.

Following traffic rules by the motorcyclists and motorists could help reduce accidents, the coordinator added.

Likewise, he said, the Rescue Rawalpindi also dealt with 88 fire incidents in August, in which one person received minor injuries. Firefighters, acting promptly, prevented losses estimated at Rs 95 million by controlling the blazes before they spread, he added.

Short circuits, cigarette negligence and gas leaks were identified as common causes. Coordinator Usman Gujar said public awareness campaigns, fire safety training and strict enforcement of safety rules were continuing to prevent such emergencies.

Recent Stories

Police rescue 337,826 people amid flood emergency

Police rescue 337,826 people amid flood emergency

1 minute ago
 Eid Milad to be celebrated at official level with ..

Eid Milad to be celebrated at official level with full reverence: Commissioner R ..

1 minute ago
 High level Turkish delegation calls on Air Chief M ..

High level Turkish delegation calls on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Sidhu

1 minute ago
 Fodder, water supplies to relief camps being ensur ..

Fodder, water supplies to relief camps being ensured for cattle heads

1 minute ago
 Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi dealt with 1,409 traffic ac ..

Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi dealt with 1,409 traffic accidents in August, assisted 1, ..

1 minute ago
 CS reviews progress on governance targets in educa ..

CS reviews progress on governance targets in education, social welfare sectors

6 minutes ago
NDMA dispatches 105 tons of relief aid to quake-hi ..

NDMA dispatches 105 tons of relief aid to quake-hit Afghanistan

6 minutes ago
 Annual Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) gathering held at AGPR ..

Annual Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) gathering held at AGPR Lahore

6 minutes ago
 FBR proceeds against officers involved in regulari ..

FBR proceeds against officers involved in regularization of smuggled vehicles

6 minutes ago
 Meeting discusses activation of Tehsil Tanawal

Meeting discusses activation of Tehsil Tanawal

6 minutes ago
 ICT admin holds security meeting for Rabi-ul-Awwal ..

ICT admin holds security meeting for Rabi-ul-Awwal events

33 minutes ago
 The Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) mark ..

The Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) marks 26th foundation day

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan