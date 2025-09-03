Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi dealt with 1,409 traffic accidents in August, assisted 1,559 victims.

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Rescue 1122 dealt with 1,409 traffic accidents across the Rawalpindi District during the month of August assisting 1,559 victims.

“Of these, 17 persons lost their lives, 697 sustained serious injuries and 845 suffered minor injuries,” Media Coordinator Muhammad Usman Gujar of the Emergency Services Department Punjab, Rawalpindi, said on Wednesday.

He said most crashes involved cars and motorcycles with speeding, reckless driving, unsafe turns, tyre bursts and other violations were among the main causes.

Following traffic rules by the motorcyclists and motorists could help reduce accidents, the coordinator added.

Likewise, he said, the Rescue Rawalpindi also dealt with 88 fire incidents in August, in which one person received minor injuries. Firefighters, acting promptly, prevented losses estimated at Rs 95 million by controlling the blazes before they spread, he added.

Short circuits, cigarette negligence and gas leaks were identified as common causes. Coordinator Usman Gujar said public awareness campaigns, fire safety training and strict enforcement of safety rules were continuing to prevent such emergencies.