NDMA Dispatches 105 Tons Of Relief Aid To Quake-hit Afghanistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2025 | 10:14 PM
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday dispatched five trucks loaded with 105 tons of essential relief supplies to earthquake-affected regions of Afghanistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday dispatched five trucks loaded with 105 tons of essential relief supplies to earthquake-affected regions of Afghanistan.
Each truck carried a 40-foot container packed with critical humanitarian aid, including ration bags, tents, blankets, sleeping mats and medicines. The convoy crossed into Afghanistan via the Torkham border, aiming to provide immediate support to communities devastated by the recent seismic activity.
A departure ceremony was held at the NDMA warehouse in Islamabad, with the Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Kesoo Mal Kheal Das Kohistani, as the chief guest. The event was also attended by senior officials from the National Disaster Management Authority and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Pakistan dispatched essential relief supplies to support earthquake-affected communities in Afghanistan on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Recent Stories
Police rescue 337,826 people amid flood emergency
Eid Milad to be celebrated at official level with full reverence: Commissioner R ..
High level Turkish delegation calls on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Sidhu
Fodder, water supplies to relief camps being ensured for cattle heads
Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi dealt with 1,409 traffic accidents in August, assisted 1, ..
CS reviews progress on governance targets in education, social welfare sectors
NDMA dispatches 105 tons of relief aid to quake-hit Afghanistan
Annual Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) gathering held at AGPR Lahore
FBR proceeds against officers involved in regularization of smuggled vehicles
Meeting discusses activation of Tehsil Tanawal
ICT admin holds security meeting for Rabi-ul-Awwal events
The Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) marks 26th foundation day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police rescue 337,826 people amid flood emergency50 seconds ago
-
Eid Milad to be celebrated at official level with full reverence: Commissioner Rawalpindi51 seconds ago
-
High level Turkish delegation calls on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Sidhu52 seconds ago
-
Fodder, water supplies to relief camps being ensured for cattle heads53 seconds ago
-
Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi dealt with 1,409 traffic accidents in August, assisted 1,559 victims.55 seconds ago
-
CS reviews progress on governance targets in education, social welfare sectors5 minutes ago
-
NDMA dispatches 105 tons of relief aid to quake-hit Afghanistan5 minutes ago
-
Annual Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) gathering held at AGPR Lahore5 minutes ago
-
Meeting discusses activation of Tehsil Tanawal5 minutes ago
-
ICT admin holds security meeting for Rabi-ul-Awwal events33 minutes ago
-
The Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) marks 26th foundation day33 minutes ago
-
Arts Council hosts Islamic calligraphy exhibition to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)39 minutes ago