NDMA Dispatches 105 Tons Of Relief Aid To Quake-hit Afghanistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2025 | 10:14 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday dispatched five trucks loaded with 105 tons of essential relief supplies to earthquake-affected regions of Afghanistan.

Each truck carried a 40-foot container packed with critical humanitarian aid, including ration bags, tents, blankets, sleeping mats and medicines. The convoy crossed into Afghanistan via the Torkham border, aiming to provide immediate support to communities devastated by the recent seismic activity.

A departure ceremony was held at the NDMA warehouse in Islamabad, with the Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Kesoo Mal Kheal Das Kohistani, as the chief guest. The event was also attended by senior officials from the National Disaster Management Authority and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Pakistan dispatched essential relief supplies to support earthquake-affected communities in Afghanistan on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

