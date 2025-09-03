CS reviews progress on governance targets in education, social welfare sectors

Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah, here on Wednesday, presided over a high-level review meeting on the Good Governance Roadmap to evaluate progress against set targets in the Higher Education, Elementary and Secondary Education, and Social Welfare sectors

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah, here on Wednesday, presided over a high-level review meeting on the Good Governance Roadmap to evaluate progress against set targets in the Higher Education, Elementary and Secondary Education, and Social Welfare sectors.

During the meeting, CS reviewed key reforms and initiatives aimed at transforming service delivery and outcomes. Secretaries of the Higher, Elementary and Secondary Education and Social Welfare departments and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed the introduction of sports activities in schools, ensuring 100 percent availability of furniture, fulfilling the “5-classroom and 4-teacher” criteria, enhancing teacher attendance to a 90 percent benchmark, revamping the examination system and the outsourcing of underutilized schools.

The CS underscored that alternate examination models must be finalized and operational before the upcoming annual matriculation examinations.

The meeting focused on uplifting underutilized colleges through outsourcing, transforming commerce colleges into applied studies centers and introducing quality enhancement measures, including merit scholarships for students from financially disadvantaged backgrounds.

The progress of multiple projects aimed at facilitating vulnerable communities, widows, orphans, senior citizens and transgender persons was reviewed in the meeting. The initiatives include the establishment of social support institutions such as branches of Zamong Kor, Darul Amans, a senior citizen home at Peshawar and the Center of Excellence for Autism.

The introduction of the Transgender Protection and Empowerment Policy and the comprehensive mapping of households across the province for the launch of a provincial socio-economic registry were also reviewed.

The CS directed concerned secretaries to accelerate progress on the set targets and ensure effective implementation within stipulated timelines. He emphasized that the timely availability of classrooms, teachers and infrastructure is critical for quality education, while outsourcing underutilized schools and colleges is essential to maximize the use of existing assets for the benefit of students.