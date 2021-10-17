UrduPoint.com

High Oil Prices In Int'l Market Cause Of Readjustment In Prices: Fawad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 12:10 PM

High oil prices in int'l market cause of readjustment in prices: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday that propaganda about the rise in oil prices was being done as if Pakistanis lived on a separate planet away from the rest of the world.

In a tweet, he said if oil and gas prices go up in the world, Pakistan will to readjust prices as per new rates.

The minister said that the whole country could not be run on subsidies.

He said now prices were high but if oil prices fall in international market, Pakistan will also reduce oil prices.

He said the nation would face difficulties together.

The minister said that economic hardships were temporary and industry, agriculture and construction sectors were making historic profits.

Fawad said that the salaried class was facing problems.

He urged the private sector to increase the salaries of its employees.

He said increase in income and employment were best way to counter inflation.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Agriculture Oil Gas Sunday Market From Industry Best Employment

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns Kandahar mosque blast in Afg ..

UAE strongly condemns Kandahar mosque blast in Afghanistan

42 minutes ago
 ADNOC Drilling Board approves ambitious growth pla ..

ADNOC Drilling Board approves ambitious growth plan, sees inclusion in major glo ..

42 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2021

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th October 2021

4 hours ago
 Israeli Army Creates Secret Base to Monitor Iran's ..

Israeli Army Creates Secret Base to Monitor Iran's Activities - Reports

11 hours ago
 Macron Slams 1961 Paris Police Killing of Algerian ..

Macron Slams 1961 Paris Police Killing of Algerian Protesters as 'Inexcusable' - ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.