ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday that propaganda about the rise in oil prices was being done as if Pakistanis lived on a separate planet away from the rest of the world.

In a tweet, he said if oil and gas prices go up in the world, Pakistan will to readjust prices as per new rates.

The minister said that the whole country could not be run on subsidies.

He said now prices were high but if oil prices fall in international market, Pakistan will also reduce oil prices.

He said the nation would face difficulties together.

The minister said that economic hardships were temporary and industry, agriculture and construction sectors were making historic profits.

Fawad said that the salaried class was facing problems.

He urged the private sector to increase the salaries of its employees.

He said increase in income and employment were best way to counter inflation.