OSLO (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) , Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Monday held a meeting here with members of Norwegian Parliament's Committee on foreign affairs and defence led by Chairperson Ine Sreide.

In the meeting, regional and global issues of mutual concern and risks to global peace were discussed.

The minister of state urged Norway to play a due role in the resolution of international conflicts.

Hina Rabbani Khar arrived in Oslo yesterday. She is currently on a four-country visit to Europe including Denmark, Sweden and Belgium.