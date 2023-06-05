UrduPoint.com

Hina Meets Members Of Norway's Parliamentary Body On Foreign Affairs

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2023 | 07:35 PM

Hina meets members of Norway's parliamentary body on foreign affairs

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Monday held a meeting here with members of Norwegian Parliament's Committee on foreign affairs and defence led by Chairperson Ine Sreide

OSLO (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) , Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Monday held a meeting here with members of Norwegian Parliament's Committee on foreign affairs and defence led by Chairperson Ine Sreide.

In the meeting, regional and global issues of mutual concern and risks to global peace were discussed.

The minister of state urged Norway to play a due role in the resolution of international conflicts.

Hina Rabbani Khar arrived in Oslo yesterday. She is currently on a four-country visit to Europe including Denmark, Sweden and Belgium.

Related Topics

Resolution Hina Rabbani Khar Europe Parliament Norway Visit Oslo Belgium Sweden Denmark

Recent Stories

Farmer facilitation centres to be set up at tehsil ..

Farmer facilitation centres to be set up at tehsil level: CS

1 minute ago
 At Least 16 Died, 35 Got Poisoning From Alcohol in ..

At Least 16 Died, 35 Got Poisoning From Alcohol in Russia's Ulyanovsk Region - G ..

1 minute ago
 Reference against Sindh CM adjourned

Reference against Sindh CM adjourned

1 minute ago
 Ukrainian Minister Calls Situation With Bomb Shelt ..

Ukrainian Minister Calls Situation With Bomb Shelters in Kiev 'Critical'

1 minute ago
 Milley Says There Is 'Always Risk' of Escalation A ..

Milley Says There Is 'Always Risk' of Escalation Amid Ukraine Attacks Inside Rus ..

1 hour ago
 Turkey's Annual Inflation Drops to 39.59% in May - ..

Turkey's Annual Inflation Drops to 39.59% in May - Statistics Authority

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.