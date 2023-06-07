UrduPoint.com

Hostile Forces, Abettors’ Efforts To Create Societal Division Will Be Defeated: COAS

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 07, 2023 | 08:25 PM

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 7th, 2023) Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday said hostile forces and their abettors have been trying hard to create societal division and confusion through fake news and propaganda but all such designs will continue to be defeated with the full support of the nation.

He expressed this resolve while chairing a meeting of the Formation Commanders Conference in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

The forum observed that unfounded and baseless allegations on Law Enforcement Agencies and Security Forces for custodial torture, human rights abuses and stifling of political activities are meant to mislead the people and malign Armed Forces in order to achieve trivial vested political interests".

While condemning the 9th May Black Day incidents in the strictest sense, the Army Commanders reiterated their firm resolve that desecrators of Shuhada Monuments, Jinnah House and attackers of military installations would certainly be brought to justice speedily under the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secret Act which are the derivatives of the Constitution of Pakistan.

In this regard, efforts to create distortions and attempts to take refuge behind imaginary and mirage Human Rights Violations to create smoke screen for hiding the ugly faces of all involved, are absolutely futile and do not stand the abundantly collected irrefutable evidences.

It has been further stressed that, while the legal trials of perpetrators and instigators have commenced, it is time that noose of law is also tightened around the planners and masterminds who mounted the hate ripened and politically driven rebellion against the state and state institutions to achieve their nefarious design of creating chaos in the country.

The forum also resolved that endeavours by any quarter to create obstructions and stymie the conclusive defeat of ill design of inimical forces will be dealt with iron hands.

Participants paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of shuhadas including officers and men of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies and Shuhada from civil society who laid their lives for the safety, security and dignity of the country.

The forum offered Fateha for the shuhadas' departed souls. It asserted that the State of Pakistan and Armed Forces will always keep Shuhadas and their families in highest esteem and will continue to honor them and their sacrifices with utmost respect and dignity.

Participants were briefed on prevalent environment, challenges to security, including internal and external as well as own operational preparedness in response to evolving threats, both traditional and non-traditional.

The forum was also apprised of the structural changes and niche technologies being incorporated to enhance operational preparedness besides up-gradation of essential logistic infrastructure corresponding to emerging security imperatives.

The Army Chief reiterated that the Pakistan Army will remain committed towards their national obligations of safeguarding territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country. He further said the people of Pakistan and their deep bondage with the Armed Forces is and will remain central to all our undertakings and events of 25th May were a clear manifestation of same".

General Syed Asim Munir stressed on maintaining high standards of professionalism and motivation during operations and achieving excellence during training of their formations. He commended the commanders for their constant focus on the wellbeing and high state of morale of their soldiers who remain the foundation of Army's operational readiness.

The forum concluded by affirming resolve to render all sacrifices necessary for the security and stability of the country with the perpetual support of the proud people of Pakistan.

