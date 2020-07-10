Hot, humid weather with chances of dust raising winds forecast

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and humid weather with chances dust raising winds for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 40.0 degree centigrade and 31. 7 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 62 per cent at 8 am and 46 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:19 am and set at 19:20 pm tomorrow.