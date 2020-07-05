UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

House Owner Held For Killing Tenant

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 07:30 PM

House owner held for killing tenant

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :The homicide unit of Islamabad police arrested a person who allegedly killed tenant residing at his rented home in sector I-10/1, the police said on Sunday.

According to details, Ayesha Yasmeen lodged the report with Sabzi Mandi police station on July 4, 2020 that she was residing with her husband Muhammad Kaleem at rented house in Street No. 59, sector I-10/1. On the issue of rent, the owner of the house Nasir Mehmud pushed her husband and had a physical brawl with him following which he fell down and died on the spot.

SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh constituted a special team under the supervision of DSP Ghulam Muhammad Baqir including Inspector Homicide Unit Aashiq Hussain Shah and others. This team nabbed the accused and further investigation is underway from him.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed appreciated the performance of the police team and directed for effective policing measures to provide relief to the citizens.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Rent Died Nasir July Sunday 2020 From

Recent Stories

SSSD continues to provide &#039;Rahma&#039; home n ..

1 minute ago

1,036 new e-commerce licences issued in UAE in 6 m ..

31 minutes ago

China launches satellite for space environment stu ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Economy manual highlights 5 elements to ensu ..

46 minutes ago

Safety preparations for UFC Fight Island underway ..

46 minutes ago

4,500 Holstein cows arrive in Abu Dhabi to enhance ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.