House owner held for killing tenant

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :The homicide unit of Islamabad police arrested a person who allegedly killed tenant residing at his rented home in sector I-10/1, the police said on Sunday.

According to details, Ayesha Yasmeen lodged the report with Sabzi Mandi police station on July 4, 2020 that she was residing with her husband Muhammad Kaleem at rented house in Street No. 59, sector I-10/1. On the issue of rent, the owner of the house Nasir Mehmud pushed her husband and had a physical brawl with him following which he fell down and died on the spot.

SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh constituted a special team under the supervision of DSP Ghulam Muhammad Baqir including Inspector Homicide Unit Aashiq Hussain Shah and others. This team nabbed the accused and further investigation is underway from him.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed appreciated the performance of the police team and directed for effective policing measures to provide relief to the citizens.