Housing Dept Holds Balloting For Hangu Township

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 08:53 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Housing Department on Tuesday held a balloting of 9128 successful allotees of the Hangu Township project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Housing Department on Tuesday held a balloting of 9128 successful allotees of the Hangu Township project.

Minister for Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali, Parliamentary Secretary for Petroleum, Khayal Zaman, MPA Shah Faisal and Secretary and Director General Housing also attended the balloting.

Speaking on the occasion, the Housing minister said that quota for retired government employees, overseas Pakistanis, widows, persons with special abilities, minorities and journalists in the housing project was good step under the special directives of chief minister.

He also lauded efforts of the concerned officials to ensure timely fulfillment of promise made with people to provide them housing facility.

Briefing the participants on the occasion, Director General Housing Department, Imran Wazir said that there were total of 10280 plots of three, five, ten marlas, one kanal were available in the township scattered on 8354 kanals at cost of Rs 9706.742 million.

Addressing the gathering, he said that 843 plots were allocated for overseas Pakistanis, 6256 plots for government employees and 51 plots of minority community.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Auqaf Zahoor Shakir, Parliamentary Secretary for Petroleum, Khayal Zaman and Member Provincial Assembly Shah Faisal thanked the Chief Minister for fulfilling his promises of providing ownership rights of houses to low- income families.

They said that this housing project would create employment opportunities in Hangu district.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minorities Affairs , Wazirzada appreciated quota for the minority community in the Hangu township.

On the occasion, Dr. Amjad Ali said that the provincial government was taking special steps to provide shelter and houses to low-income families as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that all the ongoing housing schemes in the province would be completed on time with no compromise on quality of work.

Director General Housing asked all the lucky allottes to contact the divisional and head office of the Housing Department on next Monday for receiving allotment letters.

