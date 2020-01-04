UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HSATI Expresses Concern Over Low Gas Pressure In SITE Area

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 06:03 PM

HSATI expresses concern over low gas pressure in SITE area

The Senior Vice Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry (HSATI) Aamir Shahab has expressed grave concern and reservations over supply of gas with low pressure in SITE Hyderabad by Sui Southern Gas Company Limited and said that it causing heavy losses to valuable industrial machinery

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :The Senior Vice Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry (HSATI) Aamir Shahab has expressed grave concern and reservations over supply of gas with low pressure in SITE Hyderabad by Sui Southern Gas Company Limited and said that it causing heavy losses to valuable industrial machinery.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that at the one hand, the government boasts about its desire and commitment to enhance industrial productions while departments like SSGCL were creating hurdles in achieving the required targets of such productions which could earn huge foreign exchange for the country.

He said that supply of gas at low pressure was not only destroying the valuable machinery of industrial units but it also halted the industrial production causing huge financial losses to industrialists.

Aamir Shahab pointed out that natural gas was being used as industrial raw material and its supply with low pressure was creating sense of unrest and uncertainty among the industrialists. Industries are the backbone of national economy therefore required incentives should be provided to industrial sector so that industrialists could be able to supply the products in demand abroad well in time.

He appealed to Prime Minister and Federal Power Minister to take serious notice of the issue and direct the General Manager SSGCL to ensure smooth gas supply to industrial units so that industrialists could be able to achieve the targets of industrial development set by the government.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange Hyderabad SITE Gas Government Industry Sui Southern Gas Company Limited

Recent Stories

Andy Atkinson visits Pakistan to help PCB improve ..

10 minutes ago

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) replace ..

2 minutes ago

Dr Firdous to address public meeting on Jan 5

2 minutes ago

Mostly sunny weather forecast for Karachi on Sunda ..

2 minutes ago

Azad Jammu & Kashmir reels under cold wave

2 minutes ago

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain’s pictures of honeymoon ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.