HSATI expresses concern over low gas pressure in SITE area

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :The Senior Vice Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry (HSATI) Aamir Shahab has expressed grave concern and reservations over supply of gas with low pressure in SITE Hyderabad by Sui Southern Gas Company Limited and said that it causing heavy losses to valuable industrial machinery.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that at the one hand, the government boasts about its desire and commitment to enhance industrial productions while departments like SSGCL were creating hurdles in achieving the required targets of such productions which could earn huge foreign exchange for the country.

He said that supply of gas at low pressure was not only destroying the valuable machinery of industrial units but it also halted the industrial production causing huge financial losses to industrialists.

Aamir Shahab pointed out that natural gas was being used as industrial raw material and its supply with low pressure was creating sense of unrest and uncertainty among the industrialists. Industries are the backbone of national economy therefore required incentives should be provided to industrial sector so that industrialists could be able to supply the products in demand abroad well in time.

He appealed to Prime Minister and Federal Power Minister to take serious notice of the issue and direct the General Manager SSGCL to ensure smooth gas supply to industrial units so that industrialists could be able to achieve the targets of industrial development set by the government.