UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Human Rights Ministry Introduces Bills In 2019-20

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 10:20 PM

Human Rights ministry introduces bills in 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Director General, Ministry of Human Rights Tuesday said the Ministry had legislated bills during 2019-20 to protect the rights of women and children.

Talking to APP, he said Zainab Alert Bill, Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill, 2018, ICT Rights of Persons with Disability Bill, 2018, Domestic Violence (prevention and Protection) Bill, 2019 etc.

had been prepared by the Ministry of Human Rights through a consultative process for protection of rights of women and children.

Related Topics

Alert Women 2018 2019

Recent Stories

Hamed bin Zayed visits UMEX, SimTEX 2020

26 minutes ago

US military forces arrive in UAE to participate in ..

56 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler offers condolences on death of Mohamed H ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler condoles Egyptian President on death ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed visits UMEX, SIMTEX 2020

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chinese President discuss stren ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.