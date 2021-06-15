UrduPoint.com
Hundreds Of Pavilion End Club Employees' Jobs At Risk, Club Members Protested Outside The Club Along With Staff Members.

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 05:47 PM

Hundreds of Pavilion end Club employees' jobs at risk, club members protested outside the club along with staff members.

“The question to the Chief Justice of Pakistan is why we are being deprived of cheap entertainment? Let us be given our right” well-known actress Sarwat Gillani.

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th April, 2021) Hundreds of members of the club and more than twelve hundred staff members staged a protest outside the Pavilion end Club. The protest was against the Supreme Court's order to demolish the Pavilion end Club. The administration used batons to disperse the protester's several protesters were injured by the baton charge.

Recording her protest, actress Sarwat Gilani said that “there is no club or amusement park in Pakistan which is providing international level entertainment activities to its members for only Rs. 50 per day. The Pavilion end Club is providing affordable entertainment to the middle class and lower middle class alike, but we are being deprived of this right, we are being intimidated, she said that the question to the Chief Justice of Pakistan is why we are being deprived of this cheap entertainment.

It should be noted that the Pavilion end Club has been providing affordable entertainment to the people for the last 25 years which is used by more than 3 billion people annually. The Pavilion end Club currently employs more than twelve hundred people. The jobs of all these people are at stake.

