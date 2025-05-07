Hyderabad: Citizens Protest Against Indian Aggression, Students Condemn Modi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) In response to Indian aggression and incursion, students from various schools in Hyderabad took to the streets on Wednesday to protest and show solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces.

Students from institutions including The NS Montessori High school System and The Royal Cambridge School System participated in the demonstration, raising slogans against India and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Waving Pakistan’s national flags and holding placards and banners, the young protestors condemned Indian aggression and expressed unwavering support for Pakistan's Armed forces. The placards featured messages denouncing Indian aggression and affirming national unity.

During the protest, students also offered special prayers for the continued success of the Pakistan Armed Forces on all fronts.

They described the recent Indian missile attack on unarmed and innocent civilians in Pakistan as a cowardly act, applauding the Pakistan Air Force and military for their timely and forceful response.

Participants emphasized that every child in Pakistan stands with the armed forces for the defense of the motherland. The demonstration aimed not only to condemn Indian aggression but also to promote national unity and patriotism.

Meanwhile at mid-night, people in Hyderabad came out to protest against Indian aggression and called it a cowardly act. They raised slogans of "Shame Shame Modi" and "Pak Army, Qadam Barhao, hum tumhare sath hain”.