Hyderabad, its surroundings receive heavy rain; power suspended from 444 Hesco feeders

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Hyderabad and surrounding areas received heavy rain late Saturday night with the first thunderstorm of winter caused many low-lying localities inundated, the coldness also increased and electricity supply suspended from 444 feeders of HESCO region.

Due to thunder shower, low-lying areas of Hyderabad, Qasimabad and Latifabad including Hyder Chowk, Station Road, Gari Khata, Cloth Market, Faqeer ka Pir and Nasim Nagar, surroundings of jeejal Mau hospital inundated.

Rainwater could not be immediately drained out from the roads and streets as the pumping stations did not function in the absence of power supply.

The intensity of the cold also increased after rain and immediately after the rainfall started power supply from 444 feeders in the HESCO region was disrupted.

A HESCO spokesperson informed that the electricity supply suspended from these feeders affected Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan, Jamshoro, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas, Tando Allahyar, Matiari, Sanghar, Nawabshah and other areas of the HESCO region.

He further stated that out of 131 feeders in Hyderabad City, Latifabad and Qasimabad, electricity supply from 111 feeders was halted due to safety and technical issues.

He stated that HESCO Chief Engineer Bashir Ahmed directed all officials and technical staff to complete the restoration work of electricity after full patrolling and safety clearance following the rain stoppage, during the rain emergency.

On the stoppage of rain and complete clearance, the power from 158 feeders was restored after approximately 10 hours, while work on restoring power from the remaining 286 feeders was ongoing.

While out of 131 feeders in Hyderabad, electricity had been restored from 56 feeders, and work on restoring power to the remaining 75 feeders was underway until the latest updates, he added.