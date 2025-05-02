IAF Grapples With Alarming Pilot Death Toll
Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2025 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The Indian Air Force (IAF) has witnessed a significant number of pilot casualties over the past 30 years, primarily due to poor safety standards and inadequate operational preparedness.
The sources revealed that more than 150 IAF fighter jet pilots have lost their lives in over 550 air accidents during this period. The number of pilots killed in daily accidents in IAF is 30 times higher than the casualties during the Kargil War, they said.
Sources said that MiG-21 aircraft, still in service with the IAF, are often referred to as “Flying Coffins” or “Widow Makers” due to their high accident rate. The Primary causes of these fatalities include human error, technical failures, and substandard training practices, sources said.
On April 2, 2025, a Jaguar aircraft crashed during a night training sortie in Jamnagar, resulting in the death of Lieutenant Siddharth Yadav.
In a similar string of incidents, two fighter jets, including a Jaguar, crashed on the same day in March 2025. In November 2024, a MiG-29 fighter jet went down near Agra, Uttar Pradesh.
Earlier, in January 2023, a mid-air collision between a Sukhoi Su-30 and a Mirage 2000 in Madhya Pradesh resulted in multiple casualties.
On December 8, 2021, 13 officers including General Bipin Rawat were killed in a helicopter crash, they said.
In 2019, a MiG-21 Bison being flown by Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was shot down in Pakistani airspace.
Defense analysts have raised serious concerns about the IAF’s operational readiness and safety protocols in light of the high number of aircraft accidents and pilot fatalities.
Recent Stories
Weather update; thunderstorms with heavy rain likely in Punjab today
Hania Aamir denounces fake Instagram post, calls Indian propaganda baseless
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025
Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..
China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..
Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS
PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns today
Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, ridiculous move in witty manner
NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naqvi for briefing on PSL perform ..
Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false flag operation in Pahalgam
More Stories From Pakistan
-
REEDS marks World Immunization Week with community outreach in Rawalpindi4 minutes ago
-
IAF grapples with alarming pilot death toll4 minutes ago
-
"Khuli Kachehri" organized to redress pubic issues at doosteps4 minutes ago
-
7 drug suppliers nabbed with over 7 kg hashish14 minutes ago
-
Boy shot dead by another child14 minutes ago
-
One Commercial Market food outlet closed, three fined for poor cleanliness arrangements24 minutes ago
-
5 drug suppliers nabbed with 6 kg charas24 minutes ago
-
Modi's 'authoritarian policies' risk south Asian stability: Barrister Saif34 minutes ago
-
Dar briefs Panama counterpart on current regional situation34 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits injured during encounter with police44 minutes ago
-
2 murder cases proclaimed offenders nabbed1 hour ago
-
Khyber District administration imposes 12-Day Smart Lockdown in Jamrud to curb Mpox spread1 hour ago