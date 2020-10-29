UrduPoint.com
IBA Partners With Santex To Provide Access To Feminine Hygiene Products

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 09:48 PM

Santex Products, one of the first manufacturers of feminine hygiene products in Pakistan, has partnered with Institute of Business Administration-Karachi to raise awareness for access to sanitary napkins within the campus facilities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Santex Products, one of the first manufacturers of feminine hygiene products in Pakistan, has partnered with Institute of business Administration-Karachi to raise awareness for access to sanitary napkins within the campus facilities.

Under this partnership, Santex will supply its breathable range to fill in the four newly installed feminine hygiene vending machines at both campuses, said IBA release on Thursday.

Marketing Manager of Santex Products, Ms. Rodrigues said that for female students, campus life became challenging when there was a lack of access to such necessities.

"We are beyond delighted to be able to partner with the IBA for such a critical cause," he said adding that as a brand, our mission was to create awareness for feminine hygiene needs and provide our consumers with innovative and high-quality products.

Assistant Professor Marketing, and former patron of IBA Student Council, Dr. Nida Aslam said a significant number of IBA students comprised of females and it was imperative that IBA provided a comfortable space for them to study, work and to nurture their skills.

It endorsed the fact that institute needed more females as the top management to bring a positive change in our society.

