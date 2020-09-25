ICIMOD announces photo competition on Hindu Kush, Karakoram, Pamir landscapes

International Center for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), an intergovernmental knowledge and learning center in eight regional member countries of Hindu Kush Himalayas, has announced a photo competition on Hindu Kush, Karakoram and Pamir landscapes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :International Center for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), an intergovernmental knowledge and learning center in eight regional member countries of Hindu Kush Himalayas, has announced a photo competition on Hindu Kush, Karakoram and Pamir landscapes.

Titled as `Bam-e-Dunya' photo contest 2020, the competition has been announced by ICIMOD through its initiative, The Hindu Kush Karakoram Pamir Landscape (HKPL), that aims to enhance cooperation for biodiversity conservation and sustainable development among Pakistan, Afghanistan, China and Tajikistan.

Bam-e-Dunya photo contest offers an opportunity for entrants to not only capture, share and showcase powerful imagery of the landscape's beauty and importance but also promote the potential, perspectives and creativity of both professional and amateur photographers, said a press release issued here.

The ultimate aim of the contest is to raise awareness about the need to protect and promote ecosystem along the lines and principles of sustainable resource use while showcasing the treasured wealth of the region.

The generic theme of the contest is `people and environment' of the HKPL. Sub-themes are divided into categories including Nature, People and Livelihood, Mountain niche products, Tourists attractions and Development projects.

The photographer whose picture was declared first will be given an award of USD 500, Second USD 300 and Third USD 200. Apart of it there is also another category of `Public Choice Award' with a prize of USD 250.

Last date for submission of the pictures for competition is October 15,. The pictures can be uploaded online on ICIMOD website (hkpl@icimod.org).

The result of the competition will be announced on December 11 on International Mountain Day.