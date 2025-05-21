Open Menu

ICMPD Delegation Disits FIA Headquarters To Discuss Joint Efforts Against Human Trafficking And Migration Challenges

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2025 | 07:48 PM

ICMPD delegation disits FIA headquarters to discuss joint efforts against human trafficking and migration challenges

A delegation from the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD), led by Mr. Fawad Haider, Head of Office in Pakistan, visited the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Headquarters on Wednesday to strengthen bilateral cooperation in addressing migration-related challenges and transnational organized crime

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) A delegation from the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD), led by Mr. Fawad Haider, Head of Office in Pakistan, visited the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Headquarters on Wednesday to strengthen bilateral cooperation in addressing migration-related challenges and transnational organized crime.

The delegation was received by Director General FIA, Mr. Riffat Mukhtar, who welcomed the ICMPD team and acknowledged the organization's continued support in enhancing Pakistan’s capacity to deal with complex migration issues. The meeting served as a platform to review ongoing collaborations and identify new areas of partnership, especially in the fields of irregular migration, cyber-enabled human trafficking, and capacity building of law enforcement agencies.

During the meeting, both sides highlighted the growing challenges of human trafficking and migrant smuggling, particularly in the digital age. They agreed on the importance of enhancing inter-agency coordination at both national and international levels, and discussed practical steps to strengthen institutional mechanisms for timely information sharing and joint operations.

A key area of focus was the promotion of public awareness campaigns to educate communities about the dangers of irregular migration and the tactics used by traffickers. The participants stressed that prevention through education, alongside enforcement, is essential in tackling these crimes effectively.

DG FIA Mr. Riffat Mukhtar appreciated the technical assistance provided by ICMPD through various projects and emphasized the FIA’s commitment to promoting safe, legal, and rights-based migration pathways. He reiterated the agency’s dedication to fighting transnational organized crime in close partnership with international organizations and other stakeholders.

The meeting concluded with a shared understanding to deepen collaboration, develop joint strategies, and explore innovative approaches to curb trafficking in persons and smuggling of migrants. Both parties expressed optimism about future engagements and reaffirmed their commitment to protecting vulnerable populations and upholding the rule of law.

Recent Stories

Reserved Seats Review Petitions; SC to continue he ..

Reserved Seats Review Petitions; SC to continue hearing

2 minutes ago
 EOC organizes orientation session on polio eradica ..

EOC organizes orientation session on polio eradication for digital media influen ..

2 minutes ago
 Ex, Deputy Attorney General congratulates Syed Asi ..

Ex, Deputy Attorney General congratulates Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to ra ..

2 minutes ago
 ICMPD delegation disits FIA headquarters to discus ..

ICMPD delegation disits FIA headquarters to discuss joint efforts against human ..

2 minutes ago
 PTI Lawyer withdraws petition after SC found its l ..

PTI Lawyer withdraws petition after SC found its language objectionable

2 minutes ago
 Pre-budget dialogue calls for inclusive fiscal ref ..

Pre-budget dialogue calls for inclusive fiscal reforms to empower children, wome ..

20 minutes ago
WB team visits Mirpurkhas to inspect under constru ..

WB team visits Mirpurkhas to inspect under construction projects

20 minutes ago
 NAB Lahore officers visit Punjab Safe Cities Autho ..

NAB Lahore officers visit Punjab Safe Cities Authority

20 minutes ago
 MoU signed to fortify academia-industry linkages

MoU signed to fortify academia-industry linkages

11 minutes ago
 Latvian Ambassador visits ICCI, eyes mutually bene ..

Latvian Ambassador visits ICCI, eyes mutually beneficial partnership

11 minutes ago
 Rescuers recover dead body from CRBC

Rescuers recover dead body from CRBC

11 minutes ago
 Body found near River Chenab

Body found near River Chenab

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan