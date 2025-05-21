- Home
ICMPD Delegation Disits FIA Headquarters To Discuss Joint Efforts Against Human Trafficking And Migration Challenges
Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2025 | 07:48 PM
A delegation from the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD), led by Mr. Fawad Haider, Head of Office in Pakistan, visited the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Headquarters on Wednesday to strengthen bilateral cooperation in addressing migration-related challenges and transnational organized crime
The delegation was received by Director General FIA, Mr. Riffat Mukhtar, who welcomed the ICMPD team and acknowledged the organization's continued support in enhancing Pakistan’s capacity to deal with complex migration issues. The meeting served as a platform to review ongoing collaborations and identify new areas of partnership, especially in the fields of irregular migration, cyber-enabled human trafficking, and capacity building of law enforcement agencies.
During the meeting, both sides highlighted the growing challenges of human trafficking and migrant smuggling, particularly in the digital age. They agreed on the importance of enhancing inter-agency coordination at both national and international levels, and discussed practical steps to strengthen institutional mechanisms for timely information sharing and joint operations.
A key area of focus was the promotion of public awareness campaigns to educate communities about the dangers of irregular migration and the tactics used by traffickers. The participants stressed that prevention through education, alongside enforcement, is essential in tackling these crimes effectively.
DG FIA Mr. Riffat Mukhtar appreciated the technical assistance provided by ICMPD through various projects and emphasized the FIA’s commitment to promoting safe, legal, and rights-based migration pathways. He reiterated the agency’s dedication to fighting transnational organized crime in close partnership with international organizations and other stakeholders.
The meeting concluded with a shared understanding to deepen collaboration, develop joint strategies, and explore innovative approaches to curb trafficking in persons and smuggling of migrants. Both parties expressed optimism about future engagements and reaffirmed their commitment to protecting vulnerable populations and upholding the rule of law.
