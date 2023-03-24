UrduPoint.com

ICPT Rejects Propaganda Against Force

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2023 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) on Friday said baseless propaganda was being made against the force and all the cases registered would be pursued on merit and as per law.

In a statement in connection with the law and order situation created on March 18 by violent protestors outside Islamabad Judicial Complex, the police spokesman said that 63 officers and personnel of Islamabad Police were injured in the incident.

A police spokesperson said, "Shibli Faraz is a named accused in the case and his role will be determined by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

" "The transfer of the court from sector F-8 to the judicial complex is implemented on the demand of Shibli Faraz and his party." The protestors deliberately vandalized and set fire to property around the judicial complex with planning, said a spokesman.

"Around 369 people involved in the riots have been arrested, he added.

"ICPT will continue to perform its duties according to the law and will pursue cases on merit and as per law," the spokesman further said.

