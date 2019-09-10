ICT admin resolves over 8554 complaints through PMDU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has resolved over 8554 complaints so far lodged by general public regarding different departments through Prime Minister's Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU).

More than 300 complaints were received by capital administration on daily basis of which 40 to 50 were associated with the administration departments, while rest of it were sent to the other concerned departments for further action, an official source in ICT administration told APP on Tuesday. Other complaints were linked to price control which are being resolved by concerned Assistant Commissioners regularly, he added.

The banners and panaflex of PMDU had also displayed before different offices, urging the citizens to download Pakistan Citizen's Portal (PCP) App and lodge complaints regarding government institutions for its early redressal, he said.

As per details, 1340 complaints were entertained by district officer, local government and rural development while 981 were resolved by circle registrar, ICT administration.

2239 complaints were settled by seven Assistant Commissioners, 630 by Additional Deputy Commissioners and 200 were addressed by Tehsildars.

The number of complaints resolved by the Deputy Director food was 428, Commissioner Employees Social Security Institution was 17 while Deputy Commissioner resolved 202 complaints himself.

Secretary, Islamabad Transport Authority, 842, Director Excise and Taxation, 721, Director Agriculture and Extension Services, 88, Director Industries and Labor, 838, and District Polio Control Room addressed 28 complaints.

Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat said, the PCP was effectively addressing grievances of the public to improve the internal corrupt system of the offices.

He said the government believes to redress the public problems at the grass roots level and has established PCP not only to get the complaints of the people resolved but also get first hand information/feedback from the people about the performance of different government organizations in resolving the public grievances.

He said almost 44 percent people had shown satisfactory feedback over PSP.

He urged the citizens to avail this facility not only in their own interest but also in the interest of the government working for the betterment of whole society.