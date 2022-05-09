IESCO disconnects power supply to CDA, PWD, WASA, Chaklala Cantt for non-payment of dues

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday disconnected power supply to various government departments including Capital Development Authority (CDA), PWD, WASA and Chaklala Cantonment Board for not clearing their dues.

According to the IESCO Spokesperson, the company field formations have vigorously launched across the board action against government departments and private consumers for not paying dues and their connection were being disconnected without any discrimination. Only the timely payment could ensure smooth and uninterrupted power supply to the consumers, the spokesperson said.

Sharing the details, the Spokesperson said IESCO Rawalpindi Circles disconnected power supply to WASA, Rawalpindi Development Authority, Civil Aviation Authority, , Tehsil Municipal Corporation, EO Cantt Board for nonpayment of outstanding dues of over Rs 13 million, Rs.

1,9 million, Rs.5.93 million, Rs.11.7 million and Rs 4.8 million respectively.

Similarly, the IECO disconnected 24 connections of Chaklala Cantt Board for not clearing dues of Rs 34.5 million and 11 connections of WASA.

The IESCO Islamabad Circles suspended power supply to Federal Directorate, CDA, PWD for non-payment of Rs 16.1million outstanding dues.

The Spokesperson clarified that formal notices were not only served on these departments but also held several meetings for payment of outstanding dues before disconnecting their connections.

The IESCO has requested to its valued consumers to pay their bills in time to avoid power disconnection.