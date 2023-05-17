UrduPoint.com

IESCO Notifies Power Suspension Schedule For Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to an IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, I-11/1, I-11/3, Metro, Sohdran Road, New PTN, Capital Steel, Industrial.I, Fazal Rehbar Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt. Circle, Shahpur, Dhok Noor, Chahan, Chontra, Rajar, Chakri, SPD, SPF, Kahota City-II, Hanif Shaheed, Army Flats, RA Bazar, IST, New Rawat, Fazal Ahmed Shaheed, Chawah Khalsa Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Kayani Road, Tench Bhatta Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Fatehpur, Sarai Alamgir, Shukrila, Mandi Bhalwal, Military College, Sanghui, Chautala, Shah Safir Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Bhawan Feeder, From 08:00 am to 01:00 pm.

Attock Circle, Shadi Khan, Sarka, Shamsabad, Ghorghashti, Barazai, Maskinabad, Shah Dir, Radio Pak. 1 & 2, Larnpur, Qaziabad, GBHP Colony Feeders and surrounding areas.

More Stories From Pakistan

