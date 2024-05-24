Open Menu

IFA's Late Night Action; 6510 Kg Fake Pickle, 155 Kg Tainted Spices Destroyed

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2024 | 03:30 PM

IFA's late night action; 6510 kg fake pickle, 155 kg tainted spices destroyed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) on Thursday night raided at a pickle and spice unit in the Industrial area of the Federal Capital, and sealed it while recovering 6510 kilograms of fake pickles and 155 kilograms of tainted spices.

Talking to APP, Deputy Director Operations of IFA, Dr. Tahira Saddique, said that the IFA accompanied by food safety teams (FSTs) raided at late night in the pickle unit and destroyed a large quantity of contaminated food products.

She said that the inspection revealed rotten vegetables stored uncovered and treated with chemicals. The team also discovered fungus, insects, and flies infesting the pickles.

The unit was using banned colours to adulterate spices and

selling these items in attractive packaging, misleading consumers.

Dr. Tahira emphasized the importance of food safety and promised strict action against those who compromise the quality

of food. She urged the public to support the IFA in identifying and eliminating such practices in their neighborhoods. This raid underscored the IFA's commitment to ensuring safe and healthy food for the residents of Islamabad, she added.

On the occasion, she warned that the sale of substandard and harmful food items was a criminal offense under the law and strict action would be taken against the violators.

Related Topics

Islamabad Sale Criminals

Recent Stories

LHC moved against ban on court reporting

LHC moved against ban on court reporting

2 hours ago
 PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 poi ..

PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 points

2 hours ago
 PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s ..

PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector

2 hours ago
 Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakis ..

Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

7 hours ago
Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

16 hours ago
 Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Baloch ..

Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani

16 hours ago
 SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's st ..

SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah

16 hours ago
 Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

16 hours ago
 Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaga ..

Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaganda: Bugti

16 hours ago
 UK political leaders campaign battle for elections ..

UK political leaders campaign battle for elections starts

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan