IGHDS appeals to give money of Qurbani to poor people

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Coordination Officer (CCO), Inter Global Human Development Society, Ms Nosheen Khan has said that the nation will celebrate Eid-ul-Azha according to Sunah Ibrahmi.

She appealed to the philanthropists to donate their money of Qurbani for poor people and earn the blessings of Allah Almighty.

She expressed these views while talking to the delegations at her office, said a statement here on Thursday. She said that people should also pay their Sunnah of Qurbani on Eid-ul-Azha but they should also remember their brethren who are needed their help." I personally think that to help the needy on time of trail is the biggest service of human being,she commented."