UrduPoint.com

IGP Balochistan Inaugurates Traffic Rules Drive To Enhance Related Awareness

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2022 | 07:06 PM

IGP Balochistan inaugurates traffic rules drive to enhance related awareness

Inspector General Police Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh on Monday inaugurated a one-week traffic drive at Mission Chowk opposite to Central Police Office in order to enhance awareness regarding traffic rules

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Inspector General Police Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh on Monday inaugurated a one-week traffic drive at Mission Chowk opposite to Central Police Office in order to enhance awareness regarding traffic rules.

On the occasion, talking to media, he said that the purpose of the drive was to increase awareness regarding traffic rules among citizens and to mitigate related issues in the area, also adding that traffic officials and police would ensure a kind and gentle behavior while imparting rules' awareness to the people.

He said that among the various problems of the city, "the curse of drugs, gun culture and disorderly traffic are the grave ones."The IG said that he would not sit with ease until the said problems were not resolved pledging that citizens would see a good change in the coming days regarding traffic issues in the city.

Related Topics

Balochistan Police Drugs Traffic Media

Recent Stories

Shahzain Bugti meets MNA Tanveer

Shahzain Bugti meets MNA Tanveer

38 seconds ago
 Biden Says Frerichs Swap Shows US Commitment to Fr ..

Biden Says Frerichs Swap Shows US Commitment to Free Detained Americans Across W ..

39 seconds ago
 PBM distributes ration, relief goods among flood-h ..

PBM distributes ration, relief goods among flood-hit families at Sweet Home

40 seconds ago
 Officers performance links with development projec ..

Officers performance links with development projects: CM

44 seconds ago
 United States and Government of Pakistan Partner t ..

United States and Government of Pakistan Partner to Launch Pediatric Vaccination ..

23 minutes ago
 UVAS three flood relief volunteer teams departs to ..

UVAS three flood relief volunteer teams departs to flood-hit areas (Phase-2)

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.