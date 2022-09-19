IGP Balochistan inaugurates traffic rules drive to enhance related awareness

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Inspector General Police Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh on Monday inaugurated a one-week traffic drive at Mission Chowk opposite to Central Police Office in order to enhance awareness regarding traffic rules.

On the occasion, talking to media, he said that the purpose of the drive was to increase awareness regarding traffic rules among citizens and to mitigate related issues in the area, also adding that traffic officials and police would ensure a kind and gentle behavior while imparting rules' awareness to the people.

He said that among the various problems of the city, "the curse of drugs, gun culture and disorderly traffic are the grave ones."The IG said that he would not sit with ease until the said problems were not resolved pledging that citizens would see a good change in the coming days regarding traffic issues in the city.