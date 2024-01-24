IGP collaborates with KATI to transform Korangi Industrial Area into model zone

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, engaged in a comprehensive meeting with a 5-member delegation from the Korangi Association of Trade & Industries (KATI), addressing ongoing business challenges and exploring mutual interests at the Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, engaged in a comprehensive meeting with a 5-member delegation from the Korangi Association of Trade & Industries (KATI), addressing ongoing business challenges and exploring mutual interests at the Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi.

During the discussion, KATI extended a warm invitation to IGP Sindh, urging him to witness operational dynamics at KATI. Graciously accepting, IGP Sindh assured a prompt visit to the industrial hub.

A proposal to transform the Korangi industrial area into a Model Zone was endorsed by IGP Sindh, who committed to actionable steps. Collaborative strategies, SOPs, and a focus on completion before upcoming elections were emphasized during the discussion.

IGP Sindh stressed the timeliness of promoting community policing and acknowledged Sindh Police's pivotal role in championing public interest. The need to eradicate societal mafias through strengthened systems was highlighted, with a call for unity against these forces.

Despite socio-economic challenges, IGP Sindh reaffirmed a dual commitment to public safety and fostering a conducive business environment. Ongoing efforts to digitize traffic systems and create a human-free system were disclosed, emphasizing consistent cooperation in this regard.

The meeting, attended by DIGP - Establishment, underscored collective responsibility to create a favorable environment and fight against societal challenges.